Plus a change, plus c'est la meme chose - the more things change, the more they stay the same.
Things have changed significantly since 1996: the whole world was seemingly doing the Macarena, cinema-goers were thrilled by blockbusters such as Independence Day and Twister, Nintendo released its N64 console, and we marveled at the extraordinary scientific feat of the cloning of Dolly the sheep.
In 2023, the world seldom looks back on the Macarena, and when it does... ergh!, streaming has changed the face of cinema-going forever, the N64 has been superseded by a multitude of gaming console systems, and Dolly the sheep is long dead (sorry kids!).
In 1996 a fresh-faced 14-year-old also stepped onto the court for the Mandurah Magic for the first time, and as a now 41-year-old mother-of-two she will do so for the 531st time on Saturday night when the Magic begin the 2023 NBL1 West season in Kalgoorlie against the Goldfields Giants.
Across 26 seasons, Casey Mihovilovich has performed at the top level of Western Australian basketball and while much has changed, on and off the court, one thing remains a constant - the feeling she gets in the pit of her stomach before running out for a game.
"I feel exactly the same now as I did in my first game. I'm always a little bit nervous before games, nervous excitement, and I think that's okay," Mihovilovich told the Mail this week.
"[That feeling] helps keep me in check. If I didn't feel that I would know it's time to go."
But for 'Casey Milo' - as she's been affectionately known throughout the WA basketball community across her remarkable 530 SBL/NBL1 and WNBL career - that time hasn't arrived.
"It's fun!" she said of her decision to play on for yet another season - her 27th - with the Magic this year.
"It reminds me that there is a bigger purpose, that it's not just about yourself, it's about giving back to the community by volunteering and helping others through basketball.
"I look at the strength of the competition and I feel I'm still good enough, I still add value to the team on the court. I think I have enough self awareness of my ability to know when it's time to leave but I still bring a benefit to the team.
"I'm very aware I was a much better player 10 years ago when I was winning an MVP and playing in the WNBL, and while I might not be at that level now I am still an NBL1-level player and I can still compete with my skills.
"I'm okay with that, I'm not aiming to play at a higher level anymore. Last season I was still in the top 20 in the MVP counting, which I think was pretty impressive even if it makes me giggle. It shows I'm still contributing and add significant value to the team.
"I don't think about when I'll stop... as long as I'm physically capable and valuable I'll stick around."
Mihovilovich has achieved about everything there is to achieve in WA basketball - the women's MVP award was even renamed in her honour last year - and while not one to dwell on them, there is one glaring omission: an SBL/NBL1 West championship.
You might think her decision to continue playing is in part down to a desire to win a first championship for the Magic, but you'd be wrong.
"We all play to win, definitely. That's something that's always there in sport no matter what you play," she said.
"But a championship is not a sign of a good culture or that you're a good human representing your community. Your success isn't determined by a championship, it's not a significant showing of you success in the community.
"There are so many other measures to judge a career on; a championship is not one of those for me."
But it'd be nice to win one, if not for herself but for Mandurah, surely?
"It's always nice to win but it's hard work. I've lost six [championship games], I know how hard it is to get to a grand final. You need skill but you also need luck when you get that far. It's good to be rewarded but [a championship] won't define me."
She might be the elder stateswoman and the designated "big sister" at the Magic, but Mihovilovich remains young at heart, something that is helped by playing with the club's emerging young local players.
The Magic hasn't missed the women's SBL/NBL1 West playoffs since 2013, and with the roster they've assembled and belief in their team, that's a streak unlikely to end in 2023.
Magic women's coach Vlad Alava told the Mail earlier this month that he believes the championship window is still open for his team, and Mihovilovich wholeheartedly agrees.
"We have some great local players who will complement our great imports and I truly believe we are up to the level of the best teams," she said.
"There's lots of hard work ahead. I find now that I get sore if I stop, so maybe that's why I keep going? But I still like the hard work.
"We won't really know what we look like as a team at the start of the season, we will have to build and see how we sit. But I think we're in with a chance again."
The Mandurah Magic tips off its 2023 season on Saturday, April 1 against Goldfields Giants and follows up with a trip to Eaton to play South West Slammers on Thursday, April 6 before their first home game of the season on Sunday, April 16 when they host East Perth.
