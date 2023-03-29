Mandurah Mail
Pinjarra police search for pair who may be able to assist with fraud investigation

Updated March 29 2023 - 5:20pm, first published 5:12pm
(Left) Karen Britto and (right) Simon Bevan. Pictures from WAPOL.
Pinjarra police are seeking the public's assistance to locate a man and woman, known to frequent Mandurah and Rockingham, who may be able to assist with an ongoing fraud investigation.

