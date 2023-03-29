Pinjarra police search for pair who may be able to assist with fraud investigation

Pinjarra police are seeking the public's assistance to locate a man and woman, known to frequent Mandurah and Rockingham, who may be able to assist with an ongoing fraud investigation.
Members of the public are advised not to approach Karen Britto, 43, and Simon Bevan, 36, but to call police immediately on 131 444 if they see them.
Ms Britto is described as approximately 165cm tall, of medium build with black hair and brown eyes.
Mr Bevan is described as approximately 183cm tall, or medium build with brown hair and blue eyes.
Anyone with information in relation to their whereabouts is asked to call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or online at www.crimestopperswa.com.au.
People providing information to Crime Stoppers may remain anonymous if they wish.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.