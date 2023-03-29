The Mandurah Mail, Bunbury Mail, Busselton-Dunsborough Mail and Augusta-Margaret River Mail newspapers will cease printing next month.
Publisher ACM has briefed affected staff about the changes, including plans to retain journalist staffing to provide continuing local news coverage via the Mandurah Mail and Bunbury Mail websites.
Increased newsprint costs and a shift in advertiser spending are the reasons behind the decision to stop printing the papers.
"This decision has not been made lightly as these newspapers have been serving these communities in south west WA for many years," ACM managing director Tony Kendall said.
"Unfortunately, the rising costs of newsprint and the shift of advertising spending to digital platforms has made these titles unprofitable."
The final printed editions are expected to be published in the week commencing April 24.
Mandurah and Bunbury news will continue to be available at mandurahmail.com.au and bunburymail.com.au.
The changes do not affect Farm Weekly, ACM's popular agricultural publication serving Western Australia.
ACM had attempted in recent months to find a buyer for its community papers in regional WA.
"We are working closely with the dedicated staff of these titles to identify potential redeployment opportunities within our business as we would of course prefer to minimise any job losses," Mr Kendall said.
"We would like to take this opportunity to thank our loyal readers and advertisers for their support. We know these newspapers have had a positive impact on local people and businesses over many years.
"We'd ask the Mandurah and Bunbury communities to please continue sharing their stories with us and following our coverage of local news and events online."
