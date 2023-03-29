Full of unassuming charm

A truly unmissable opportunity presents itself at 20 Wenn Road. This is the perfect home for a family with elderly parents, a holiday accommodation or a forever home. Hidden away behind swaying trees are these two appealing properties on a huge protected 894sqm block.
Noeline Ross from Acton | Belle Property Mandurah said that it's a great investment.
"It has a separate one-bedroom granny-flat which is completely separate to the house, so it would suit an investor, a couple with elderly parents or even as a teenage retreat," she said.
"It's such close proximity to the beach and on a big block. Plus the main home has recently been renovated with beautiful bamboo flooring."
The main residence features three bedrooms, two bathrooms and has a charming ambiance. Be welcomed into the entry which steps down to the spacious living then up to the formal dining area. The main suite has a four-door built-in-robe and a fully tiled ensuite with single vanity, w/c and walk in shower.
The spacious granny flat is fenced off from the main house with its own entry and parking. Boasting a single garage, large store room, laundry, bathroom, family/meals/kitchen with sink facilities and induction cook top and large bedroom with sliding doors. It even has its own garden.
