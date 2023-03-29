Mandurah Mail
Full of unassuming charm

Phoebe Christofi
By Phoebe Christofi
Updated March 30 2023 - 9:51am, first published March 29 2023 - 1:31pm
A truly unmissable opportunity presents itself at 20 Wenn Road. This is the perfect home for a family with elderly parents, a holiday accommodation or a forever home. Hidden away behind swaying trees are these two appealing properties on a huge protected 894sqm block.

