Councillors have unanimously backed a City of Mandurah report to oppose making an amendment to its Local Planning Scheme to assist a development on a prominent vacant lot in Coodanup.
Proponent Encourage Pty Ltd has lodged a proposal with the city to build a shopping centre, fast food outlets, service station and child care centre on the land on the corner of Mandurah Road and Coodanup Drive, however the site's current zoning does not allow for the fast food outlets or service station to be built.
The proponent sought the amendment to add 'discretionary land use', however councillors supported the officer's recommendation not to make an amendment to the Local Planning Scheme at their meeting on Tuesday night.
East Ward councillor Daniel Wilkins said while he believed a local centre in Coodanup was needed, it needed to be one that had a positive outcome and this proposal wasn't it.
"The concept of a local centre in Coodanup that provides a meeting place for local residents and adds positive commercial outcomes in an area where its lacking is something that I really welcome," he said.
"But this proposal, that our officers are recommending that we reject, is not at all what Coodanup needs.
"The fact that the proposal's main justification is the commercial viability of the site should not be a consideration for this council. There is no mechanism in the planning framework to make decisions about commercial viability alone."
Cr Wilkins also said proposal's proximity to Mandurah Catholic College raised a number of issues, including traffic build up around school pick-up and drop-off times, and the availability of unhealthy food and drink options to children.
"I'm alarmed by the amount of school kids at 8.30 in the morning sipping on a slurpee or knocking back an energy drink they have purchased at the service station on their way to school," he said.
"Our country is in the midst of an obesity epidemic, one in three children struggle with being overweight or obese, the temptation of having this on the doorstep of a local school and on the route for hundreds of children making their way to and from school is incredibly concerning."
All 13 councillors backed the recommendation and to provide the city's resolution to the WA Planning Commission.
Other avenues are open to the proponent to seek the amendment, including having their application heard by a Joint Development Assessment Panel.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.