Site on corner of Coodanup Drive and Mandurah Road is subject to a development proposal that hinges on changes to planning laws

By Stuart Horton
Updated March 31 2023 - 2:43pm, first published 2:30pm
Concept art for the proposed development on the prominent vacant lot on the corner of Coodanup Drive and Mandurah Road.
Concept art for the proposed development on the prominent vacant lot on the corner of Coodanup Drive and Mandurah Road.

Councillors have unanimously backed a City of Mandurah report to oppose making an amendment to its Local Planning Scheme to assist a development on a prominent vacant lot in Coodanup.

