Magic set to tip-off 2023 NBL1 West season against Goldfields Giants in Kalgoorlie on Saturday

Stuart Horton
By Stuart Horton
Updated March 28 2023 - 11:58pm, first published 10:30pm
Mandurah Magic's NBL1 West season tips off on Saturday against Goldfields Giants on Saturday, April 1. Picture Mandurah Basketball Association
If the wait for the 2023 NBL1 West season hasn't been long enough, the Mandurah Magic face an eight-hour bus trip to Kalgoorlie before their round 1 clash with the Goldfields Giants but that just gives their coaches more time to scout their opposition.

