If the wait for the 2023 NBL1 West season hasn't been long enough, the Mandurah Magic face an eight-hour bus trip to Kalgoorlie before their round 1 clash with the Goldfields Giants but that just gives their coaches more time to scout their opposition.
Men's coach Mark Utley and women's mentor Vlad Alava are both sweating on important pieces of their line-ups being cleared in time for Saturday's games, however both are pragmatic in the face of difficulty.
"We're going in with an all local line-up, which we're confident in, but you always like to go out with your strongest team possible," Alava said.
The men's team enters the season on the back of a 106-65 loss to reigning NBL1 West and National champions Rockingham, which Utley called "boys versus very experienced men", however he looked to take the positives from their final warm-up.
"We had give key players out but it showed we have a lot of work to do," Utley said.
"Rockingham are an outstanding team who were in cruise mode, and they showed us the level we need to get to to be challenging in the league.
"It gave me a chance to have a good look at our young guys. Kai Daniels was put on ice, I didn't want to risk him before the season.
"We have a talent group of young guys and they were shown what it takes to adapt and take the next step up."
Utley said it was now time to for the club to put the distractions and politics that has plagued it over the offseason behind them and to focus on basketball, even if round 1 brings a touch of the unknown.
"We can't wait to get out and play," he said.
"We're stuck waiting on paper work for a couple of guys that we're hoping to get through before this weekend, but lots of teams around the league will be without players for the same reason.
"We're looking forward to a welcome at home and hope to be a tough opponent. We've tried to put in a new style with a new coaching group and I can't wait to see how that goes.
"I'm happy we're back playing and can focus on games and not the stuff behind the scenes."
Alava said confidence among his playing group was as high as it could be ahead of what he expects to be a tough challenge in Kalgoorlie.
"The Giants have made some good recruits and got some good imports, so it's about our players adjusting to their strengths and weaknesses," he said.
"It's always hard before the first game because we know the players they have recruited but we have no footage to scout from so we'll be heading in with confidence but also caution.
"Their team will be full of unknowns so all we can focus on is us and the details we know about our own team to help us win the game."
The women's side will be buoyed by the news that club legend Casey Mihovilovich will be returning for her 26th season at state-league level, as well as adding the experience of 2012 Olympic bronze medalist Samantha Richards.
While 'Milo' is a known quantity, home fans might be less familiar with Richards, whom Alava compared to a "quarterback" capable of dictating the play.
"Sam offers us skill and mental durability, and her understanding of the game is out of this world," he said.
"It's a benefit to us that she chose to come back and play for Mandurah. For her to share her knowledge will benefit our younger players and from what I've seen in training I'm excited for her.
"She's cut from the same cloth as Milo... her ability to outsmart others is such a scary skill set."
Mihovilovich told the Mail she still had the hunger and desire to compete at the top level, and while she acknowledged she wasn't the same player who won an MVP award in 12 years ago, she wouldn't have come back for another season if she wasn't confident in her ability.
"I feel the same ahead of this game exactly as I do, I'm excited and nervous. If I didn't feel that way it wouldn't be right to keep playing, but it's the same," she said.
"It's still fun and that's why I'm coming back. I still have a lot to give back to the community by volunteering and helping others through basketball."
The Mandurah Magic women play Goldfields Giants at 5.30pm on Saturday night at Neils Hansen Basketball Stadium, with the men to tip-off at 7.30pm.
