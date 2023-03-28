Pinjarra car show goes to the max

The 13th running of Live Lighter MAX Pinjarra is this Sunday at Sir Ross McLarty Oval, Pinjarra.
The day has continued to grow over the last 14 years, and 2023 will see a record number of entries.
Cars, hot rods and motorbikes will be coming from all over the state to be a part of this event, which will once again host the WA Panel Van and Ute State Titles.
This year will see a Saturday afternoon cruise taking place with participants leaving Ross McLarty Oval at 3pm, driving through Pinjarra to Mandurah, Rockingham and back via the freeway and is free to participate in.
There will be free entertainment for kids including bouncy castles, face painting, petting zoos, pony rides and plenty more, with more than a dozen different trade and market stalls and food trucks with plenty of healthy eating options.
The event runs from 10am-3pm and there is plenty of free parking off Wilson Rd and Lovegrove Street.
Admission is $10 per adult and entry for accompanied kids under 16 is free.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.