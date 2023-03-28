Lakelands garden blooms

Good things are sprouting at Lakelands Community Garden, and it's not just the greenery pushing its way up through the planter boxes' dirt.
The gardening group has been together for about 18 months now, with the idea germinating within the local community for much longer than that before they finally secured a lot on the corner of Catalina Drive and Mandurah Road.
Lakelands Community Garden deputy chair Anne-Marie McArdle said nearby residents had sought a home to grow and garden together for about five years before the group formed in mid-2021.
The group has since been able to flourish through the granting of State and Federal funds.
They were recently awarded a grant of $10,000 from the Department of Communities to go towards the space, plus a Stronger Communities Federal Grant, both of which Ms McArdle said would help them in continuing to grow.
"This is a community space and everyone is welcome, whether you're a gardener or not. We have wheelchair tables for people who need them and a vertical garden so they don't have to get down on the ground at all.
"We also have a children's garden with a pergola, bench and soft matts on the ground. It's a great way to teach children where their food comes from.
"We want this to be a social space, not just somewhere for gardeners or gardening enthusiasts."
The grants have helped the group to work and secure the land, construct the various garden beds, erect the pergola and bench area, plus install the children's garden and play area.
To celebrate, the garden hosted a morning tea last Friday which was attended by Member for Canning Andrew Hastie, Mandurah MP David Templeman and representatives from City of Mandurah's council.
Local artist Amber Gilkes has added artwork around the children's garden maze, helping the group in creating some extra fun to the space, with more artwork to be added to the garden boxes in time.
Artists within the community who are interested in volunteering to add some extra art in the Garden are invited to help make this space an even more colourful, creative and fun space for local kids.
The 15 garden beds allow for square foot gardening, which is great for those who are short on their own garden space, and companion planting uses the mutual benefit of growing different plants close together.
Among some of the things you can learn from the gardeners is when to plant certain plants, such as winter vegetables.
Now is a perfect time to start planting winter veggies, including peas, broad beans, parsnips, carrots, broccoli, cabbage, cauliflower, kale, spinach, silverbeet, asparagus, garlic, coriander, potatoes and onions.
Beetroot, rocket and radishes can also go in now too.
The group also holds regular workshops on gardening and garden health, including this Saturday when they plan to host a meeting on composting from 9am-10am at the Lakelands Community Garden.
There are also spaces available for lease for those who wish to grow at the at Lot 3001 Catalina Drive (opposite Jasper Way) Lakelands, just behind Mandurah Baptist College.
All are welcome and no experience is necessary.
For more information contact chairman Michael Gorman at lakelandscommunitygarden@gmail.com or find the group on Facebook.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.