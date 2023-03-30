The community has rallied behind an elderly man who was assaulted in his Dudley Park home earlier this month.
His neighbour, Jay Ford told the Mail he was amazed at the amount of people volunteering to help get his home ready for his return from hospital.
Mr Ford said the response he got from a Facebook post asking if anyone would be interested in helping out his neighbour was "amazing", and a number of businesses and locals jumped into action.
"Literally I did nothing all weekend except replying back to as many messages as I could," Mr Ford said.
Security business Lockdown Security donated CCTV cameras and their installation, Protech 2U sorted out home security, Bunters Lawn and Garden Care groomed the man's front lawn and Old Mates landscaping took on the task of weeding and remulching the garden.
Peel Garage Doors installed a motor on the man's roller door which would keep it electronically locked and Amy's Firewood donated enough firewood to supply the man through winter.
Mr Ford said donations were coming in at an incredible rate, and his neighbour, who the Mail has chosen not to name for privacy reasons, was overwhelmed by the support.
"Just knowing his age and the fact he was alone I felt pretty sick to be honest," Mr Ford said.
He said he wanted his neighbour to be "comfortable and safe" in his home moving forward, which is what drove him to act when he first heard the news.
Mr Ford said his next step was to help source a forensic cleaner to help his neighbour and family get the house deep cleaned.
A GoFundMe was started for the man, which Mr Ford said would be used to buy him something he needed for the house and/or food vouchers.
"We also got hampers from Halo op-shop. They're doing up a big basket of clothes and shoes."
He said the man and his family continued to be incredibly grateful for the support, and that he would keep the community updated on their contributions while also respecting the family's privacy.
"You should be able to feel safe in your home," he said.
Samantha Ferguson is a journalist at the Mandurah Mail. She is an entertainment, sport, crime, community and education journalist with a special interest in investigative pieces and human interest stories.
Samantha Ferguson is a journalist at the Mandurah Mail. She is an entertainment, sport, crime, community and education journalist with a special interest in investigative pieces and human interest stories.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.