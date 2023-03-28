What's on in the Peel: Cheese boards, hot rods and disco dancing

LiveLighter MAX Pinjarra
April 2 from 10am
The region's best-loved car show returns to the Sir Ross McLarty Oval Precinct in Pinjarra. Regularly attracting 6,000 attendees, the event host hundreds of entrants from around the state displaying their vehicles. This year's event also include the WA Van & Ute State Titles with 27 trophies including awards for best big, small and custom vans and utes, modern, modified and retro vehicles as well. The gates open at 10 am, spectator admission is only $10 an adult, kids under 16 are free, and there will be EFTPOS for cash-free payments.
Mandurah Family History Society
April 15
The historical society meets on the second Saturday of each month. In each meeting the group welcomes a speaker who will address the meeting on some aspect of Family History. Topics vary widely and are always intended to pique the interest of those present. On April 15, Moira Wills will present the story of the under-age volunteers who served in World War One. The general meeting, which is open to everyone, will commence at 1.30pm on April 15, at the MFHS Research Rooms, Library Precinct off Third Avenue, Mandurah. Members $8, Non-members $10.
Youth Week - Waroona
April 17-19
Youth Week Pop-Up Activities at the Waroona Recreation and Aquatic Centre will be held from April 17. Over 10s will be able to participate in a variety of activities including a cupcake workshop, mini golf, giant lawn games, face painting and skateboard deck painting. The second event, Mid-week Mindfulness, will be held in Centennial Park from 4pm - 6pm on Wednesday April 19. Young people can enjoy yoga and meditation with a qualified instructor and enjoy art activities, including Aboriginal art with local young artists. The final Youth Week event will be a Disco Party to be held at the Waroona Recreation and Aquatic Centre on April 21 from 6pm - 8.30pm.
EASYBEATZ
April 28
APM Communities has joined City of Mandurah, local service providers and community members with disabilities to create a community disco event for people with disabilities called EasyBeatz. People with disabilities in the Mandurah and Perth regions identified there was no place for them to be able to meet up and dance in a safe and inclusive space. The organising group partnered with Brighton Hotel to plan and implement three pilot events from the end of January. A welcoming and inclusive social event at Brighton Hotel, Mandurah will take place from 6-9pm on April 28. For more information email easybeatzmandurah@gmail.com
Jazz Night at The Pen with Fifi Mondello Trio
March 30
Love jazz? The Peninsula Bar and Restaurant has got the incredible Fifi Mondello Trio in the house on Thursday, March 30, for a sensational show not to be missed. Come down to enjoy great music, wine and company.
Create and Sip workshop
April 2
Learn to mix and pour resin to make a beautiful cheese board and coasters at Contemporary Art Spaces Mandurah (CASM).
Daniela has returned to her first love after a decade of working in local, state and federal governments, non-profits and the corporate world. She has a passion for injustice; to be a voice for those who don't have one; to hold power to account; and to bring readers the news without fear. She loves to explore new places and unfamiliar topics (both in her professional and private life) but her go-to loves are travel, health, social justice, foreign affairs and the outdoors. Email daniela.cooper@austcommunitymedia.com.au
