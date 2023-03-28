What's on in the Peel: Cheese boards, hot rods and disco dancing

The historical society meets on the second Saturday of each month. In each meeting the group welcomes a speaker who will address the meeting on some aspect of Family History. Topics vary widely and are always intended to pique the interest of those present. On April 15, Moira Wills will present the story of the under-age volunteers who served in World War One. The general meeting, which is open to everyone, will commence at 1.30pm on April 15, at the MFHS Research Rooms, Library Precinct off Third Avenue, Mandurah. Members $8, Non-members $10.