'Yes' to opportunities, 'no' to the critics

Priority 3 and 4s considered low acuity, non-life-threatening case may be put in the waiting room or ramped. If you are ramped, you are on the ambulance stretcher inside the ED and are triaged into the hospital system. You are cared for by the ambulance crew, bloods are done, X-Rays, scans etc, are done while on the stretcher if required. You are seen by doctors and nurses while being ramped and depending on your case - you may be given a sandwich and a cuppa while you wait. Our ambos and ED staff work together to take the best care of you in these situations, and it concerns me greatly that ramping is used as a fear-mongering campaign. I worry that some unwell person may delay calling for help, thinking they will be ramped into the back of an ambulance. People turning up to ED for mild complaints, coughs and colds will be made to wait while our ED prioritises the critically unwell.