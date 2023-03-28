'Yes' to opportunities, 'no' to the critics

March 13 was two years from when I won the seat of Dawesville in the state government election. I am the first woman, and it is the first time Labor has held this seat since its inception in 1996. My second year has been just as busy and exciting as the first, and I feel like I am just starting to find my pace at the halfway point of my term as a Member for the Legislative Assembly.
Being a Member of Parliament is interestingly quite similar to being a paramedic.
As you start your day, you don't often know what is in front of you - it could be a constituent meeting or out and about in the community. I could be at one of my mobile offices or ringing our precious seniors to check in with them or having a conversation with a community group. Sometimes I attend community events; or speak on a Bill in Parliament, attend a hearing for the Education and Health Standing Committee I sit on or I could be sitting in the Chair at Parliament as an acting speaker - it is a very dynamic job.
This year I would like to use this space to give a huge thank you to our frontline workers. I was an ambulance paramedic for nearly 20 years and also a registered psychologist, and I know the energy people at the coal face put into their work. All our awesome teachers, principals, EAs, prison staff, retail workers, shop assistants, small business owners - the ones who are face-to-face every day with people, with a smile - working hard for the service of others - I am very grateful, and l thank you. Another special thank you is to our emergency service workers; these people are very dear to my heart. They go to work, day in and day (and night) out, and make a very literal difference in our lives, often in a lifesaving kind of way. I miss the job sometimes, but my goal now is to continue to make a difference in a larger way, by shining a light on the needs of our workers.
One of my biggest wins in 2022 was to see Presumptive Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) come into effect February 1, 2022 - where all ambulance officers no longer have to provide evidence they have PTSD from the job. Ambos, doctors, nurses, police and fireys do a job that is like no other, and unless you have worked in the uniform it's hard to explain - but it is a job that fills your heart, while often affecting your brain with what you see and hear.
Running as a candidate, one of my commitments was the upgrade to Peel Health Campus (PHC). The McGowan government has allocated $152 million dollars to much-needed changes, and I know myself and my state government colleagues David Templeman and Robyn Clarke are very committed to see it happen. I believe our health is so very important, and for PHC to be taken back into public hands in August of 2024, giving every single person access to health care in the Peel region is integral.
Private options will still be available at PHC for surgery and other services.
The state government will be taking PHC over. Despite the global difficulties with procuring infrastructure and building supplies, we are committed to this long-awaited and much-needed upgrade of more beds for chemotherapy patients, oncology, and palliative, an additional operating theatre, a dedicated mental health emergency centre and new imaging upgrades. Also, being a part of the win to see our nurses retain their accrued long service leave and sick leave hours in the transition from private to the public was very important to us.
The PHC emergency department (ED) is a place where I spent much time coming in and out of - working locally as a paramedic, and I receive many emails detailing how busy the ED is and how long people have to wait and the publicity around ambulance ramping. I would like to take this opportunity to dispel some of the myths that I am very concerned are causing unnecessary fear among the public. No patient is ever ramped in the back of an ambulance. Especially not critical patients. Our brilliant nurses and doctors at PHC, or any ED for that matter in Western Australia, work hard to care for every patient that comes through their door. Critical patients classified as priority 1 and 2 are seen immediately and are handed over straight away to the doctors and nurses. Sometimes on a priority 2, there could be juggling of beds but never are they ramped in the back of an ambulance.
Priority 3 and 4s considered low acuity, non-life-threatening case may be put in the waiting room or ramped. If you are ramped, you are on the ambulance stretcher inside the ED and are triaged into the hospital system. You are cared for by the ambulance crew, bloods are done, X-Rays, scans etc, are done while on the stretcher if required. You are seen by doctors and nurses while being ramped and depending on your case - you may be given a sandwich and a cuppa while you wait. Our ambos and ED staff work together to take the best care of you in these situations, and it concerns me greatly that ramping is used as a fear-mongering campaign. I worry that some unwell person may delay calling for help, thinking they will be ramped into the back of an ambulance. People turning up to ED for mild complaints, coughs and colds will be made to wait while our ED prioritises the critically unwell.
Our local hospital staff, from the doctors to admin staff to patient care assistants, you are all legends, and I genuinely appreciate all you do in what are sometimes very trying circumstances. And I am working hard letting people know how patient priority and ramping really work - I would really love the media to right the wrongs of others and join me (please go and fact check) and then let the community know that no patient is ever ramped in the back of an ambulance.
The Mandurah Estuary Bridge duplication, jointly funded by the State Government and Commonwealth, is another commitment I am excited about. This was a key election commitment; I am proud to announce that we are on track to be completed in 2024. The project will be critical for busting congestion along the important arterial route and will help facilitate better freight movement in the area. Most importantly, we will enhance traffic flow between Mandurah and Dawesville and improve safety for all road users.
Recently, I have attended many International Women's Day events celebrating our amazing local women and I would like to congratulate every single woman in our community who spends their time lifting a young person up, and encourages their worth, and inspires them to keep trying. Saying "yes" to opportunity and to not be afraid of the critics in the cheap seats.
As Jose Rizal said - "youth is the hope of our future."
