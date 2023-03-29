'I made it my goal': meet Mandurah's junior mayor

City of Mandurah has elected its 42 junior councillors for 2023, including new junior mayor Joseva Ganilau.
Joseva, who is a year 6 student at Lakelands Primary School, said becoming junior mayor had been a goal of his "since year three".
"When my dad went to get his citizenship done - we saw the junior mayor was there," he said.
"I saw that and made it my goal."
Joseva worked hard to pursue his goal, taking on leadership roles within his school and among his peers.
When he was given the news that he would be Mandurah's 2023 junior mayor, Joseva said he and his loved ones were "very excited".
"It definitely made my mum and nana proud - I saw them getting tears," he said.
"My great-granddad is the king of a Provence in Fiji... my dad's side of the family was very proud of me too."
When Joseva walked into school after being appointed junior mayor, his whole classroom erupted into applause.
The amount of support from his community came as no surprise to Lakelands Primary School principal Brad Mitchell, who said Joseva was "such a leader in our school community".
"He displays our school values in the classroom and out of the classroom," Mr Mitchell said.
"He's an outstanding individual and so respectful."
Mr Mitchell said Joseva would do a fantastic job at representing the school, and that his family, friends, peers and school staff were proud of him.
"He's also pretty proud of his achievement too - he actually set it as a goal for himself," Mr Mitchell said.
"He's always been a class representative from year 4, year 5 and now year 6 being voted in as a student councillor. I'm happy he's able to bask in the achievement..."
Joseva said he had many goals he wanted to achieve as junior mayor, with one being to "encourage more reading in kids".
"I've noticed a lot of them have more time on technology or playing games or on their phones - it would be better for them if they read more."
He said he wanted children to know they could achieve their goals as long as they "keep practising".
Samantha Ferguson is a journalist at the Mandurah Mail. She is an entertainment, sport, crime, community and education journalist with a special interest in investigative pieces and human interest stories.
