'I made it my goal': meet Mandurah's junior mayor

By Samantha Ferguson
Updated March 29 2023 - 1:57pm, first published 12:29pm
Year 6 student Joseva Ganilau has been elected as Mandurah's junior mayor alongside a new junior council. Pictures from Facebook.
City of Mandurah has elected its 42 junior councillors for 2023, including new junior mayor Joseva Ganilau.

