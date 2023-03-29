Stairlifts from Motobility with help you live with ease Advertising Feature

An Up Stairlift - something you could easily have in your home from Motobility. Picture supplied.

As we age, a simple task of climbing stairs can become increasingly challenging, increasing the risk of potential accidents. Fortunately, stairlift technology provides a viable solution for those facing these issues.

Stairlifts are designed to safely transport individuals up and down the stairs with ease, thus significantly minimising the risk of falls and injuries. The main benefit of stairlifts is that they allow you to remain in the home you love and are comfortable with.

Stairlifts are available in various types to cater to your specific needs. Straight stairlifts are the most common and, as the name suggests, are used for stairs without bends or landings.

However, if you have a curved staircase, landings or bends, you can opt for a curved stairlift. Curved stairlifts are tailor-made to fit the unique design of each staircase. This can be achieved in several different ways, depending on your budget, the urgency and the design you require.

Motobility offers three brands of stairlifts to ensure they can cater to various needs and budgets. Options include readily stocked stairlifts for quick installation, bespoke stairlifts that fit seamlessly into the design of your home, reconditioned stairlifts for a more budget-friendly option and even stairlift hire.

Motobility is excited to offer medium and long-term hire of curved stairlifts for the first time, thanks to the latest addition to their range, the UP Stairlift. It features a modular design allowing for a snug fit on your stairs and is fully removable.

When it comes to purchasing mobility equipment, it is essential to consider the type of equipment that will best meet the individual's needs. Motobility has been supplying mobility equipment to Western Australians since 2001. The range includes scooters, electric wheelchairs, rollators, adjustable beds, lift chairs, stairlifts and much much more.



To test out their extensive range of lift and recline chairs, pop into one of Motobility's showrooms in Mandurah or Osborne Park