Subiaco-Floreat all out 184 defeated Rockingham-Mandurah all out 146

By Stuart Horton
Updated March 27 2023 - 5:16pm, first published 11:00am
Rockingham-Mandurah's fourth grade side went down to Subiaco-Floreat in the WACA Fourth Grade grand final at Scarborough on Saturday, March 25. Stock image

Rockingham-Mandurah's quest for silverware in 2022/23 has fallen at the final hurdle, with the club's fourth grade side suffering an agonising 38-run defeat to Subiaco-Floreat in Saturday's grand final at Abbett Park in Scarborough.

