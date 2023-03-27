Rockingham-Mandurah's quest for silverware in 2022/23 has fallen at the final hurdle, with the club's fourth grade side suffering an agonising 38-run defeat to Subiaco-Floreat in Saturday's grand final at Abbett Park in Scarborough.
The Mariners' fourth graders were the club's only side to make the post season and made it all the way to the final game of the season after finishing fourth on the ladder and winning through in the competition's elimination and semi-finals to make the season decider.
Playing in the club's first ever fourth grade grand final, the current crop of Mariners put up a resilient effort but couldn't chase down the 185-run target set by the Lions, who were the best team in the grade all season after finishing top while only losing two games.
The Mariners won the toss and invited the Lions to set a total, a decision that paid early dividends as the batting side fell to 3/24 early on.
Craig Thorniley-Moore snared the first of his four wickets when he dismissed Subiaco-Floreat opener Robert Powell for 1 and Joel Marion followed up with the wicket of the other Lions opener, Jackson Schulze, for 7 - between them, the opening pair ate up 111 deliveries for just eight runs.
Mariners stalwart Ryan Done joined in the wicket-taking fun with the scalp of Joey Betts, who was caught by Brandon Burt for 5.
Lions skipper Chris Isles joined Tom Hopgood at the crease and the pair added 81 for the fourth wicket before Done took his second wicket, Hopgood caught by Craig George for 27 off 87 deliveries.
Marion removed Isles for 69 and keeper Alex Beattie departed for a duck, both with the Lions' score on 113, but Ahmer Syed bedded in with 41 not out as the tail added 74 for the final four wickets before being dismissed for 184 in the 75th over.
Thorniley-Moore cleaned up the tail to finish with 4/37, while Marion took 3/19 and Done 2/55.
Rockingham-Mandurah's chase got off to a disastrous start when opener Joshua Vincent fell for 2 with the total on just 4, and while Callum Austen hung around for 41 deliveries he scored just 10 from them before he departed.
Burt and Shaune Guppy consolidated with a 60-run stand for the third wicket before Guppy was bowled by Piers Kirk for 39.
Thereafter, the Mariners collapsed with the final seven wickets of Burt (45), Tony Coulson (1), Chris Tourmay (1), George (22 not out) and Done (0) falling for the addition of just 49 runs.
Jamie Williams and Michael Reynolds were the chief destroyers for the Lions, combining for nine wickets - Williams taking 5/32 from 16.4 overs and Reynolds 4/42 from 15.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.