They might have ended up on the wrong side of a 59-41 score line, but a resilient Peel Lightning showed they had some fight and good netball in them throughout their loss to Comets at Mandurah Aquatic and Recreation Centre on Sunday.
Coach Tracey Boreham rang some changes to her starting line-up from last weekend, with Tamaii Zimmerman in at goal shooter, Cherie Miller at goal attack and Sophie Clancy at wing attack, however as happened against Western Roar, the Lightning were made to pay for a slow start as the Comets skipped out to a fast 5-0 lead.
Once the home side hit the scoreboard the teams went goal-for-goal until the first-quarter buzzer, with the Lightning switching their system to a faster, slicker game which resulted in flowing netball and more attacks.
Myra Ugle replaced Zimmerman at GS and used her physicality to her advantage, utilising her shoulders and arms to maintain a ball-side position in front of her defender, and despite some shooting inaccuracies early on, the Lightning got to within four goals of the Comets.
Megan Hooper and Belinda Lowe, Boreham's "twin towers in defence", again showed off their athleticism and defensive prowess, however the pair often found themselves penalised for contact or obstruction despite utilising their superior reach to swat the ball and shots away.
The Lightning trailed 29-25 at the main break, but that was as good as it would get as they failed to match their opponent's intensity in the third quarter as the Comets shot out to a double-digit lead.
The final quarter played out a little more like parts of the first and the second, with the teams trading goals, however the Lightning switched off at times in defence and ultimately had left themselves too much to do, falling to an 18-point loss.
Coach Boreham said while her side had shown improvement they still needed to be better going forward.
"The slow start again is something we need to address. There was a six-goal difference at quarter time and five of those they scored at the start before we had scored," she said.
"We changed up our game plan and started playing a short, sharp game which took their speed away and stopped them from being able to intercept us so frequently.
"But we didn't implement our own strategy well enough and allowed them to dictate the pace."
Boreham also reserved praise for Clancy, whom she said had her best performance so far in her short WANL career.
"She offered repeated efforts in attack and really tried to lead on the attack end," she said.
The Lightning's next game is on Friday, March 31 against the Sharks at Gold Netball Centre from 9pm.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.