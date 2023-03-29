As WA's leading supplier of high-quality roller shutters, Nu-Style Shutters are dedicated to offering their customers unbeatable offers and fantastic deals.
They're a family-owned business that has fit over 50,000 shutters for clients across Perth, providing families and businesses with the best in comfort and security. Roller shutters offer a wealth of benefits to any home, including security, insulation, noise, and light reduction along with improved aesthetics.
Did you know that RAC members save 10 per cent off any shutter purchase? For a limited time, only RAC members will also receive a free remote upgrade valued at $165 per shutter. Simply purchase electric roller shutters by May 31st, 2023 for your free remote.
The advantage of having a remote control is the ultimate convenience. There's also no need for drilling holes in your walls or needing extra switches installed.
Wi-Fi hubs are also available, and these can group shutters together, meaning you can operate your shutters automatically on timers while you are away or use them to create ambience, light and airflow at any time.
Remotes are often a necessity in wet areas and kitchens as walls may contain pipes that prevent the installation of switches. They may also be needed to meet regulations in regard to the switch distance from a sink bath or laundry trough. A remote control is a worthwhile upgrade for all-new electric roller shutters, and right now, it's absolutely free for RAC members.
Nu Style Shutters also offer a 10 per cent discount on roller shutters and any of their other products like security doors and window screens to all seniors with a valid Western Australian seniors card. That will help you save for when you decide to install or upgrade your security shutters and screens.
Discuss your needs with Nu Style Shutters today and as Perth's trusted roller shutter company, when you choose them for roller shutters you can expect professional service, the highest quality products, generous warranties, and highly competitive prices.
Call Nu Style Shutters on 1300 798 776 for a free measure and quote.
As we age, a simple task of climbing stairs can become increasingly challenging, increasing the risk of potential accidents. Fortunately, stairlift technology provides a viable solution for those facing these issues.
Stairlifts are designed to safely transport individuals up and down the stairs with ease, thus significantly minimising the risk of falls and injuries. The main benefit of stairlifts is that they allow you to remain in the home you love and are comfortable with.
Stairlifts are available in various types to cater to your specific needs. Straight stairlifts are the most common and, as the name suggests, are used for stairs without bends or landings.
However, if you have a curved staircase, landings or bends, you can opt for a curved stairlift. Curved stairlifts are tailor-made to fit the unique design of each staircase. This can be achieved in several different ways, depending on your budget, the urgency and the design you require.
Motobility offers three brands of stairlifts to ensure they can cater to various needs and budgets. Options include readily stocked stairlifts for quick installation, bespoke stairlifts that fit seamlessly into the design of your home, reconditioned stairlifts for a more budget-friendly option and even stairlift hire.
Motobility is excited to offer medium and long-term hire of curved stairlifts for the first time, thanks to the latest addition to their range, the UP Stairlift. It features a modular design allowing for a snug fit on your stairs and is fully removable.
When it comes to purchasing mobility equipment, it is essential to consider the type of equipment that will best meet the individual's needs. Motobility has been supplying mobility equipment to Western Australians since 2001. The range includes scooters, electric wheelchairs, rollators, adjustable beds, lift chairs, stairlifts and much much more.
To test out their extensive range of lift and recline chairs, pop into one of Motobility's showrooms in Mandurah or Osborne Park to speak to a friendly and highly knowledgeable staff member that will help you find the right chair for you.
Contact Motobility on 6243 4004 or visit their website motobility.com.au.