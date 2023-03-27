Mandurah Mail
Halls Head 8/153 (Jack Manuel 24, Josh Rudge 23, Tim Miles 23, Joel Ritchie 3/29) defeated Shoalwater Bay all out 68 (Dudley Courtland 15, Chris D'Alessandro 15, Tim Miles 3/9)

Stuart Horton
Stuart Horton
March 27 2023
Halls Head's Keelan Beattie takes evasive action from a short ball from Shoalwater Bay's Mitchell Smith in the Peel Cricket Association A Grade grand final at Baldivis on Saturday, March 25. Picture by Stuart Horton

Halls Head has completed Peel Cricket Association's double by taking out the Wyllie Cup to add to the Premier T20 trophy it won earlier in the season, again defeating Shoalwater Bay in the showpiece game.

