Halls Head has completed Peel Cricket Association's double by taking out the Wyllie Cup to add to the Premier T20 trophy it won earlier in the season, again defeating Shoalwater Bay in the showpiece game.
The two sides faced off two weeks ago for a spot in the grand final, which Halls Head won and in a rematch of that game and the Premier T20 final, Halls Head again triumphed after bowling the Seals out for 68 after setting them 154 to win.
Halls Head won the toss and decided to have a bat on the Baldivis District Sporting Complex turf, with Jack Manuel and Josh Rudge starting cautiously but steadily moved the score towards a half-century partnership before Shoalwater struck.
Joel Ritchie slipped through Manuel's guard to bowl the opener for 24, and Rudge and Tim Miles added 25 more before Charles Kunje dismissed Rudge caught and bowled, which triggered a mini collapse for the batting side.
Halls Head fell from 1/74 to 5/90 as James Rudge (1), Miles (23) and Jake Wyllie (1) followed their skipper in quick succession.
Keeper Jarod Little and Keelan Beattie steadied somewhat, with Beattie eating up 35 deliveries as he scored 1 before falling to Matt Skelton, and Little went shortly after when he was caught behind for 16 off Jackson Ward.
Scott Martin and Chris Phelps moved the total towards 150 before Phelps was dismissed caught behind for 11 off Mitchell Smith, giving Shoalwater keeper Brendan Gillian his sixth catch of the innings.
Martin finished 20 not out and Blake Allen 5 not out as they helped Halls Head to finish on 8/153 after 50 overs, with Ritchie's 3/29 the best figures for the Seals, while Smith took 2/23.
In reply, Shoalwater never got going, losing opener Dale Norman for a duck in the first over, caught by Little off Martin, and the wickets continued to tumble.
Riley Ward fell for a 13-ball duck when he was bowled by Martin, and Kunje (5) and Dudley Courtland (15) were also back in the pavilion falling to Matt Felton and Miles respectively to leave the Seals beached at 4/29.
Brad Randford added 5 before he departed and Liam Richards was dismissed for 4 as he became the first of Phelps' two wickets - his second came when Smith was caught by James Rudge for 5.
Miles added Gillian and Skelton, both for ducks, to the prized wicket of Courtland to finish with 3/9 from six overs.
Shoalwater skipper Chris D'Alessandro was the final wicket to fall, caught by Manuel off Wyllie for 15, as Halls Head claimed yet another Wyllie Cup.
Martin (2/10), Phelps (2/15) and Felton (2/20) were the other multiple wicket takers for Halls Head, who claimed a comfortable 85-run win in the end.
Halls Head defeated Mandurah to claim the McIntosh Cup in B Grade, Baldivis took out the C Grade Jeffrey Cup with a win over Shoalwater Bay and the D Grade Ritchie Cup over Rockingham, while North Baldivis beat Baldivis in E Grade, and Warnbro beat Baldivis in F Grade.
