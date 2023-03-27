Mandurah Mail
Mandurah City 8 (O'Brien 5', 8', 79', 87'; Adams o.g. 20'; Van Dieken 39; Baird 88'; MacKintosh 90'+1) defeated Gosnells City 0

Stuart Horton
Stuart Horton
Updated March 27 2023 - 2:08pm, first published 11:30am
Murray MacKintosh celebrates his late goal that rounded off Mandurah City's 8-0 route of Gosnells City at Peelwood Reserve on Friday night. Picture by Stuart Horton

If there were any lingering doubts about why Mandurah City are favourites to clinch the Football West State League this season, they were blown away in a 90-minute masterclass at Peelwood Reserve last Friday night.

