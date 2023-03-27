If there were any lingering doubts about why Mandurah City are favourites to clinch the Football West State League this season, they were blown away in a 90-minute masterclass at Peelwood Reserve last Friday night.
City were ruthless as they put eight goals past a hapless Gosnells City in their first game of the 2023 State League season, with striker Joe O'Brien responsible for four goals, and Murray MacKintosh scoring an early contender for goal of the season.
It took the Dolphins all of five minutes to break the resistance of their newly-promoted opponents when O'Brien finished a neat move down the left for the first of his goals, and added his second just three minutes later.
City continued to create chances and they had a third goal on the 20-minute mark after John Baird's free kick from the left was turned into his own net by Gosnells defender Blake Adams.
The home side withstood a rough-and-tumble period thereafter, with Gosnells pair Tony Chandler and Joshua Spencer shown yellow cards, and the visitors were perhaps lucky not to go down to 10 men when a horror challenge from behind on Baird went unseen by the referee.
Undeterred by their boisterous opponent City continued to dominate possession and six minutes from half time Hamish Van Dieken made it 4-0 with a well taken goal.
Marquee signing Leigh Griffiths game off the bench for the final half hour, replacing the busy Shaun Mukwevho who was unlucky not to have found the net himself after a number of good opportunities, to rapturous applause from the home support.
The former Celtic ace was quickly in the action, with a chipped effort over Gosnells keeper Jack Adams just bouncing wide.
Adams was in the action again on 78 minutes when he brought down O'Brien in the box and the referee had no hesitation in pointing to the spot and issuing the keeper a yellow card.
O'Brien picked himself up and slotted home the spot kick to complete his hattrick and make it 5-0, and just as it looked like the game was meandering towards its inevitable finish, City turned on the afterburners with three quick goals.
O'Brien added his fourth on the 87 minute mark and just a minute later Baird poked home City's seventh, before MacKintosh scored the goal of the night - his stoppage time screamer coming from 30-yards out and leaving Adams with no chance.
Mercifully, the full time whistle sounded as the home support erupted at their side having shot a massive warning towards the rest of the State League - this team is a force to be reckoned with this season as it extended its unbeaten run to 16 games.
Mandurah City takes on Murdoch University Melville on Saturday at Murdoch University from 3pm.
