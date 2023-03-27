A magistrate has warned a Dawesville man his charges were serious enough to land him in prison for three years and recommended he seek legal advice when he pleaded guilty to possessing a prohibited weapon.
James William Hille represented himself at Mandurah Magistrates Court on March 24.
The court heard that on September 23 police visited Hille's address and found two gel blaster handguns out the front of the property.
Hille told the court he had been in a psychiatric facility at the time and that it had been a "dark period".
He also said he "honestly didn't know" where the gel blasters came from.
This fact was disputed by prosecutor Constable Kat Anderson, who provided screenshots from text messages from Hille referring to the blasters, where he wrote "look what I bought".
The texts were acquired by police after Hille was arrested for an unrelated offence and officers analysed his mobile device.
Magistrate Richard Huston told Hille not only were the weapons prohibited, but they were located somewhere that could have been "catastrophic" if found by a child or someone with "sinister intentions".
He said that what was "really, in all intents and purposes - a replica firearm" could have been potentially life threatening.
With up to a $36,000 fine and three years imprisonment on the table for this offence, Magistrate Huston said "parliament intended for this law to be adhered to".
Hille reiterated that he "didn't know" where the gel blasters came from and at the time they were found he was struggling with his mental health and going through a divorce.
"I was so down," he said.
"It's really fuzzy for me."
Magistrate Huston said the text message evidence suggested Hille knew about the blasters, which made the charges "vastly more serious".
He added that the facts indicated there were two weapons, instead of the one Hille was charged with possessing.
"[The texts] might suggest that Mr Hille was more than aware," Magistrate Huston said.
"This is serious - not just 'I get a fine and go on my way'."
With Hille admitting he was not aware of the severity, Magistrate Huston suggested he seek legal advice and set a date three weeks ahead for sentencing.
"I have to get it right - the community wants me to get it right," Magistrate Huston said of the decision.
Sentencing is scheduled for April 14.
Samantha Ferguson is a journalist at the Mandurah Mail. She is an entertainment, sport, crime, community and education journalist with a special interest in investigative pieces and human interest stories.
