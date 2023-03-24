Mandurah Magistrates Court has heard that the prosecution will "strongly oppose" bail for alleged Silver Sands attacker Brittany Jade Boothman.
The 24-year-old appeared via video link from Melaleuca Prison before Magistrate Richard Huston, with the defence indicating they would be making a bail application.
The defence told the court that Boothman had "an extremely limited record", and due to the alleged offence having two co-accused and a number of facts to consider that it would take "significant time to unpack".
The court heard that the prosecution "wasn't aware" a bail application was intended to be made on this occasion.
Magistrate Huston said images he had viewed of injuries sustained by the victim of the alleged attack had "certainly troubled" him.
He added that police needed time to confirm the residential address where Boothman would be staying in the case she was bailed prior to the bail application being made.
The prosecution told the court they would be opposing bail.
Boothman was adjourned to April 4 where a bail application is expected to be made before the court.
Samantha Ferguson is a journalist at the Mandurah Mail. She is an entertainment, sport, crime, community and education journalist with a special interest in investigative pieces and human interest stories.
Samantha Ferguson is a journalist at the Mandurah Mail. She is an entertainment, sport, crime, community and education journalist with a special interest in investigative pieces and human interest stories.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.