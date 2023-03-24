Mandurah Mail
Third man charged in relation to cocaine found off of coast in WA's Great Southern region

Updated March 24 2023 - 6:07pm, first published 6:00pm
A third man has been arrested in relation to more than 300kg of drugs found in WA's coastal waters. Picture from AFP.

A third man has been charged in relation to cocaine found in WA's coast.

