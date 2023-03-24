Third man charged in relation to cocaine found off of coast in WA's Great Southern region

A third man has been charged in relation to cocaine found in WA's coast.
Police allege after a six-week search, they found the man hiding under a home spa at a house in Byford with a loaded gun in a bag beside him.
The 49-year-old was located after police found the secret compartment under the spa on a back patio at the house.
Two other men have already been charged in relation to the drugs, which were allegedly found in early February off the coast of WA's Great Southern region.
All three men have been charged with Importing a Commercial Quantity of a Border Controlled Drug.
One of the men charged allegedly owned the boat where part of the more than 300kg supply of drugs were found.
How and where the drugs were dropped in the ocean prior to their alleged collection by the crew of the boat is still being investigated.
AFP sergeant Kristen Swan said police had been "working tirelessly" to track down the 49-year-old man and thanked the community for their assistance since the first packages of cocaine were found.
"Our investigation has not ended with the charging of these three men, we continue to work with our partners to track down anyone involved in this importation," she said.
"The AFP's drug harm index estimates the seizure of this amount of cocaine has saved the community more than $190 million in drug-related harm, including associated crime, healthcare and loss of productivity."
Investigations are ongoing into anyone who helped the man avoid detection for six weeks.
