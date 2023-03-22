The Mandurah community and visitors from far afield came together last Friday night in an emotional evening to honour Everton legend Mick Lyons at a special tribute night at Mandurah City Football Club.
Lyons, who played 473 times for his beloved Blues scoring 59 goals, has been diagnosed with early-stage dementia and the benefit evening raised thousands that will help him and his family deal with the illness.
Fellow Everton Giant Gary Stevens was among the guests on the evening as attendees celebrated Lyons' career, where the guest of honour also received a special surprise.
During the event, a video message from Everton chairman Bill Kenwright, Everton captain Seamus Coleman and former player Ian Snodin shared news that Mr Kenwright had personally paid for Lyons and his daughter Francesca to make an emotional return to Merseyside and to visit Goodison Park.
"Myself and the family are so grateful to Bill for this gesture. I can't wait to bring my dad to Goodison Park again," Francesca said.
"Everyone knows how much he loves the club, and the love the club has shown for him at this time has been wonderful."
In his video message, the Everton chairman said Lyons encompassed everything that was great about the club and what it stood for.
"As I look through the annals of Everton history, at the top of the tree are those lads who were 'blue through and through' and at the top of that particular tree there has always been Mike Lyons - the true epitome of what it was to be an Everton player," Mr Kenwright said.
Also present at the fundraising dinner was former European Cup winner Peter Withe, whose goal secured Aston Villa's 1982 final success against Bayern Munich, and former Manchester United player Francis Burns.
Stevens, who played more than 200 league games for Everton and 46 times for England, also made a speech in honour of his friend.
"Being here tonight and seeing the love for Lyonsy has been brilliant. He's a genuine Everton legend and the way the chairman and the club are looking after him doesn't surprise me one bit," he said.
"Lyonsy gave everything he had for the Blues as a player, and as a coach. He deserves this tribute evening and he deserves to be looked after the way he is. It is great to see him looking so well...but then he always did."
The steering committee of the benefit night confirmed to the Mail that more than $15,000 was raised on the night to assist Lyons and his family.
"The official cheque presentation will take place at Halls Head golf course on Sunday morning and later at the Shoe Bar function room in Perth later that afternoon," the committee said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.