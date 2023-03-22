Mandurah Mail
Headers and Seals to face off in final

Updated March 22 2023 - 4:47pm, first published 4:24pm
Josh Rudge shapes as an important player for Halls Head in this Saturday's Peel Cricket Association grand final.

Shoalwater Bay will get a second chance in three weeks to try and topple Halls Head after it defeated White Knights Baldivis on Saturday to seal its place in the Peel Cricket Association grand final.

