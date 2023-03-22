Headers and Seals to face off in final

Shoalwater Bay will get a second chance in three weeks to try and topple Halls Head after it defeated White Knights Baldivis on Saturday to seal its place in the Peel Cricket Association grand final.
The two sides played on March 11 for the right to move directly to the showpiece event, with Halls Head victorious by 62 runs, however that won't count for anything as they line up for a shot at supremacy following Shoalwater's seven-wicket defeat of Baldivis in the grand final qualifier.
Baldivis entered the game buoyed by their own win over Warnbro the previous weekend, however the Knighters usually reliable batting came totally unstuck against the Seals' bowling attack at Peelwood Reserve.
Brad Williams, so often the Knights' rock and scorer of 825 runs at nearly 40 throughout this season, departed for just 4 to Brad Ranford to immediately put Baldivis on the back foot, from where they never recovered.
Willem De Klerk and Cameron Reyne both fell to Ranford without scoring to leave the Knights 3/25, and when Roy Couch was run out shortly after for 2 they were 4/38.
The man who held the innings together to this point, opener Gareth Chirawu, was next man out.
Having already been involved in the run out of Couch, Chirawu himself was run out for 36 and with Barend Grove following him immediately after, Baldivis was 6/53.
The final four wickets fell without much damage being done to the scoreboard, with 11 extras being the second top scorer in the Knights total of all out for 76.
Ranford's 3/19 was the best effort with the ball, while Joel Ritchie took 2/17 for the Seals.
Shoalwater had a momentary wobble in their chase when opener Dale Norman was dismissed in the first over for a duck without a run on the board, however Riley Ward and Dudley Courtland got things back on track.
The pair fell in quick succession with about 20 runs still needed, for 22 and 15 respectively, but Ranford saw the chase home with 15 not out to steer the Seals home.
Shoalwater Bay and Halls Head clash at Baldivis District Sporting Complex from 12.15pm on Saturday.
