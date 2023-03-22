House of the Week | Easy care lock and leave

BED 3 | BATH 1 | CAR 2
When it comes to a property in the ultimate convenient location, or a great investment, then this easy-care property will suits your needs.
Theo Alexandrou of Ray White Mandurah said that it's the lock up and leave lifestyle that's very attractive.
"The location ultimately is what's attracted a lot of people," he said.
"For ten years the current owners have used it as a base while they've been travelling. It's easy-care in the inner city while still living close to the beach."
Set at the front of a private group of four townhouses with no strata fees, this fantastic dual-level home is complete with secure off-street parking for two cars. Beginning on the ground floor of the home is the bright and spacious open plan living, dining and kitchen. The well-appointed kitchen offers ample bench space, and stainless steel appliances.
"The open plan living flows very well directly to the outside. There's also a lot of windows and natural light," Theo said.
Upstairs, as you reach the landing you are welcomed by the three generous sized bedrooms all of which feature built-in robes, while sharing the use of the upstairs powder room for added convenience. The rear yard is immaculately presented and represents easy care at its best. The patio entertaining area flows straight out from the open plan living space.
Check out the e-magazine for more properties in the region.
Phoebe has worked as the commissioning editor of a book publishing house, film and television reviewer, and bookseller. When she's not writing, she's complaining about not having enough time to read every book in the world.
Phoebe has worked as the commissioning editor of a book publishing house, film and television reviewer, and bookseller. When she's not writing, she's complaining about not having enough time to read every book in the world.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.