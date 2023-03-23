Mandurah Mail
Home/News/Local News

Mandurah teacher-in-training uses pageant philanthropy to raise money for children

By Samantha Ferguson
Updated March 23 2023 - 3:23pm, first published 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mandurah local Paris Spicer (pictured with Mandurah MP David Templeman) made it to the WA State Final in Miss World Australia. Picture supplied.

A Mandurah local who made it into the WA state final in Miss World Australia has used her platform to advocate for disadvantaged children in Australia.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Mandurah news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.