Mandurah teacher-in-training uses pageant philanthropy to raise money for children

A Mandurah local who made it into the WA state final in Miss World Australia has used her platform to advocate for disadvantaged children in Australia.
21-year-old Paris Spicer's chosen philanthropic work surrounded Variety Children's Charity.
Variety focuses on helping disadvantaged Australian children to lead fulfilling lives, which includes providing sensory equipment, food, scholarships and an array of other services.
Ms Spicer is currently studying to be a primary school teacher, and chose Variety because of her passion for advocating for the needs of youth.
Mandurah MP David Templeman met with Ms Spicer to discuss her fundraising efforts, and said her "dedication to assisting our children" was "nothing short of inspiring".
"She is a remarkable role model in our community," Mr Templeman said.
"I know she will be an asset to our future generations as a primary school teacher."
Ms Spicer has lived in Mandurah her whole life and has overcome health issues and a speech disorder in order to pursue her dream of being a positive role model for young people.
"Meeting with Paris was a pleasure. She is an amazing example of the hard work, dedication, and strength in our young Mandurah population," Mr Templeman said.
Ms Spicer managed to raise $2,120 for Variety, breaking through her $2,000 goal.
Unfortunately, Ms Spicer didn't make it into the final round after competing over the weekend, but she took to Facebook to celebrate her time in the competition.
"It was such a fantastic time," she wrote.
"Congratulations to the girls who made it into the finals."
As of March 22, the donation link remains open, and anyone wishing to participate in contributing funds to Variety Children's Charity can do so via miss-world-australia-2022.raisely.com/paris-spicer.
