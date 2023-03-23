City of Mandurah will ask councillors to oppose a proposed amendment to its Local Planning Scheme that would allow a proposed development on the prominent vacant lot on the corner of Mandurah Road and Coodanup Drive to go ahead.
The land, opposite the main entry to Mandurah Catholic College, is 'Local Centre' use in the city's current Local Planning Strategy and has remained vacant for many years, however proponent Encourage Pty Ltd has lodged a development proposal with the city.
The proposed development would include a supermarket, additional specialty retail space, a child care centre, two fast food outlets, service station, and an unspecified 5000sqm area for future development.
The proponent is seeking the amendment to add 'discretionary land uses' to allow specified additional uses on the land, which under its current zoning prohibits the development of a service station or fast food outlet.
The proponent has indicated the development hinges on the service station and fast food outlets being built.
The officer's report in the agenda for the March council meeting recommends councillors not approve the amendment despite noting the proposal has "some merit for the proposed uses".
The main point of contention, according to the report, is the amendment being "contrary to orderly and proper planning", and the site's proximity to Mandurah Forum and Halls Head Shopping Centre, where multiple fast food outlets and service stations already operate.
The report also notes concerns with heavy traffic, particularly around the egress and exit points at Mandurah Catholic College which becomes congested at school drop off and pick up times.
"The proposed amendment results in allowing incompatible land uses near sensitive land uses such as schools and residential development," the report said.
"The amendment would see the introduction of high visitation vehicle reliant uses potentially resulting in poor and unsafe traffic outcomes; and is considered to be contrary to the provisions of the Local Planning Strategy; and considered to be contrary to orderly and proper planning."
Councillors will vote on the amendment and whether to provide the city's resolution to the WA Planning Commission on Tuesday, March 28.
