Mandurah councillors will vote on whether to amend its Local Planning Scheme to allow the development of a shopping centre to go ahead on the corner of Mandurah Road and Coodanup Drive

By Stuart Horton
Updated March 23 2023 - 12:07pm, first published 12:00pm
Concept art of the proposed development.

City of Mandurah will ask councillors to oppose a proposed amendment to its Local Planning Scheme that would allow a proposed development on the prominent vacant lot on the corner of Mandurah Road and Coodanup Drive to go ahead.

