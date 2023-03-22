Cyclist killed in Lakes Road crash

A 51-year-old male cyclist has been killed after being hit by a car on Lakes Road in Greenfields.
About 5.10pm on March 21, the cyclist and a silver Holden utility were travelling north and south on Lakes Road when they collided.
The cyclist received critical injuries and was taken to Peel Health Campus where he later died.
The 22-year-old male driver of the utility was uninjured.
Major Crash investigators are conducting an examination of the scene and are appealing for any witnesses to call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or report the information online at www.crimestopperswa.com.au.
Dash-cam or mobile phone vision relating to this crash can uploaded directly to investigators via this link.
