Cyclist killed in Lakes Road crash

Updated March 22 2023 - 3:13pm, first published 11:58am
A 51-year-old cyclist has been killed after a crash on Lakes Road. Picture from files.

A 51-year-old male cyclist has been killed after being hit by a car on Lakes Road in Greenfields.

