Mandurah City geared up for this weekend's first round of the Football West State League season by navigating a tricky Australia Cup preliminary third round fixture with a 2-0 win over Joondalup United at Forrest Park, Padbury last Saturday.
City are among the favourites to take out this year's State League title after finishing runners up last season and bolstering their squad in the off-season with the signings of former Scotland and Celtic striker Leigh Griffiths and Irishman Aaron McCready, among others.
Coach John Baird said the Australia Cup win was exactly how he expected his team to follow up after winning the Night Series final the weekend prior, and that the team was ticking off each of the targets set for it following the end of last season.
"It was a massive test of our squad and its capabilities," Baird said.
"We went from playing in front of thousands of people in a cup final to playing in front of maybe not even 100 people at a park and it didn't affect them at all as we still got the result.
"We're doing exactly what we planned. We wanted to be Night Series champions and we are, we wanted to be the fittest team in preseason and we are, we want to be aggressive and competitive and we are.
"We're doing things in stages of where we'd to be at and we're meeting them; Top Four champions, high fitness levels, preseason preparation, Night Series get out of the group stage which we did undefeated, then the quarter-final, semi-final and final, lifting the cup, all successful."
A scoreless affair for more than an hour, City finally broke the deadlock against Joondalup United in the 70th minute thanks to Joe O'Brien's penalty and an insurance goal from Craig Barker with just two minutes to go to book a spot in the preliminary fourth round of the competition, and Baird said his side's ability to score late in games was a credit to their fitness and the hard work put in over preseason.
He also said the strength and depth of the squad would provide him with the best kind of problem ahead of the season, with him able to entrust any player to come into the XI and do a job.
"This team doesn't stop, it has the consistency to go and go and the fitness levels are off the charts," Baird said.
"Teams can't handle the pace and intensity we are playing at. Players are missing out one week but are able to come in the next and perform to such a high standard, which is very pleasing.
"With five subs I'm looking forward to the possibilities of what I can do with the team and the sorts of changes I can make late in games."
City faces newly-promoted Gosnells City at Peelwood Reserve on Friday night, a task Baird and his side won't be taking lightly despite being on a 15-game unbeaten run.
"There's no chance of complacency here... we've gone 15 competitive matches since our last defeat, which was to Melville, and that's a fantastic run of form at any level. I've got no issue with complacency," Baird said.
"We are a confident team but there's no ego or arrogance. Confidence can often be misplaced, but we're confident in our demands and the structures we have in place to play the way we want to play and that's the most important thing."
City takes on Gosnells City from 7.30pm at Peelwood Reserve on Friday night. The club's under-18s and reserves play on Saturday from 11am and 1pm respectively.
