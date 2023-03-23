Greenfields man who assaulted and urinated on partner avoids prison term by 'merest of margins'

A Greenfields man who choked, slammed to the ground, and then urinated on his partner in front of their special needs daughter has been spared a prison sentence despite a magistrate suggesting that was where he was headed.
Mandurah Magistrates court heard on Tuesday how the man returned home drunk on the afternoon of February 26 and after getting into an argument with his partner about the house being unclean, grabbed her around the throat with both hands and applied pressure to impede her breathing.
It was heard he then lifted her off the ground and slammed her into the floor, causing a laceration to the back of her head, before urinating on her as she lay on the ground.
The man, who self-represented during his hearing, pleaded guilty to charges of unlawful assault thereby doing bodily harm with circumstances of aggravation, and behaving in a disorderly manner in a police station or lockup after he became aggressive following his arrest, obstructing police officers and shouting obscenities at them.
The court heard the assault took place in front of the couple's child, and how, despite a history of 12 reported incidents of violence since 2013, the pair relied on the man financially.
The police prosecutor said this reliance made it "difficult to create distance" between them and the offender for their safety, and that the offender was "too serious a risk" to not receive a prison sentence.
Magistrate Lynette Dias had indicated early in proceedings that she was considering immediate imprisonment, however she ordered a verbal pre-sentence report and was swayed by the community corrections officer's assessment of the offender.
The officer said the man recognised there were issues within the 25-year relationship with his partner, however he indicated a willingness to participate in programs to overcome them, which she said made him a suitable candidate for a community-based sanction.
Ms Dias said the man's previous "positive compliance" with completing orders, his early pleas being "taken as a sign of remorse", and the benefits he would gain from his treatment needs being met impacted her decision "by the merest of margins" to impose a seven-month conditionally suspended imprisonment order.
The sentence was suspended for 12 months with program requirements, and he was fined $600 for disorderly conduct and ordered to pay costs of $137.
