Greenfields man avoids prison after urinating on partner in front of daughter with special needs

Stuart Horton
By Stuart Horton
Updated March 23 2023 - 12:03pm, first published 11:30am
Greenfields man who assaulted and urinated on partner avoids prison term by 'merest of margins'

A Greenfields man who choked, slammed to the ground, and then urinated on his partner in front of their special needs daughter has been spared a prison sentence despite a magistrate suggesting that was where he was headed.

