The Peel naturopath helping women to navigate menopause

Peel naturopath Tracey Rubery says menopause is often viewed as something people just "go through", and that there are limited resources when it comes to learning ways to lessen the impacts on emotional and physical health.
Tracey said while some people experience limited to no symptoms, others were hit with hot flushes, joint pain, night sweats, headaches, fatigue, anxiety and more.
"I guess because I've experienced it, I can relate to what women are going through," she said.
"I found ways to help manage my anxiety through my studies and through using natural medicines, herbs and lifestyle changes."
She said she had been passionate about natural health her whole life, and felt a pull towards studying natural medicine after hitting a wall in her previous career.
Once she completed her studies, she opened her South Yunderup based business Health in Thyme Naturopathy.
Tracey said her inspiration was immediately restored when she realised she could help women to navigate menopause using natural remedies.
"One of the principles of naturopathy is removing the obstacles to a cure. Anything that could be stopping their bodies from healing," she said.
"We usually start with diet and go from there."
She said naturopathic work was holistic, and included aspects of mental, physical, spiritual and emotional wellbeing.
"I'm not here to fix anyone, I act as a guide on their journey. Health is a journey," Tracey said.
On top of the physical manifestations of menopause, Tracey said many women experienced increased anxiety, because certain hormones begin declining.
Health is a journey.
Tools such as mindfulness techniques, breathing exercises and herbal supplements are among the treatments Tracey uses with clients.
"It's also really about building a rapport with someone as well. A lot of the time when people come to see a naturopath, it's not just health issues - it's about being heard."
Tracey said support was one of the most important things people needed when going through menopause.
"One of the biggest things is being listened to and guided through that journey," she said.
Samantha Ferguson is a journalist at the Mandurah Mail. She is an entertainment, sport, crime, community and education journalist with a special interest in investigative pieces and human interest stories.
Samantha Ferguson is a journalist at the Mandurah Mail. She is an entertainment, sport, crime, community and education journalist with a special interest in investigative pieces and human interest stories.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.