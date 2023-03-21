Mandurah Mail
13-year-old Greenfields boy one of duo charged following Dudley Park assault

Updated March 21 2023 - 4:51pm, first published 1:33pm
Two teenagers have been charged in relation to an alleged robbery and assault in Dudley Park. Picture from files.

A 13-year-old Greenfields boy is one of two people charged with allegedly assaulting an elderly man in his Dudley Park home.

