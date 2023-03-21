13-year-old Greenfields boy one of duo charged following Dudley Park assault

A 13-year-old Greenfields boy is one of two people charged with allegedly assaulting an elderly man in his Dudley Park home.
Between 2 and 3am on Saturday, March 18, a group of individuals allegedly forced entry into the home of the 87-year-old victim.
When the victim awoke and went to investigate the noises he awoke to, he was allegedly assaulted, which caused him to lose consciousness.
The group then allegedly stole property from his home.
On March 20, after an investigation by Mandurah detectives, five males were taken into custody, with two being charged with offences relating to the incident.
A 13-year-old male from Greenfields and 19-year-old male from South Hedland have each been charged with one count of Aggravated Home Burglary and Commit, one count of Aggravated Grievous Bodily Harm and one count of Aggravated Robbery.
The investigation remains ongoing.
Anyone with information, CCTV or dashcam footage of the area at the time of the incident, is asked to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or report the information online at www.crimestopperswa.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.