Three juveniles taken into custody following Dudley Park assault

Police have announced they have taken three juvenile males into custody to assist with their enquiries into an alleged assault in Dudley Park.
In the early hours of March 18, the victim - a man in his 80s - woke up in the middle of an alleged robbery taking place in his home.
When he got up to investigate, the victim was allegedly struck in the back of the head which caused him to lose consciousness.
He was taken to hospital for treatment of serious injuries.
Inquiries remain ongoing at this time.
