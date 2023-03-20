Mandurah Mail
COMMENT: A phenomenal summer for tourism in Mandurah

By Anita Kane
Updated March 20 2023 - 5:53pm, first published 5:37pm
Summer in Mandurah has been phenomenal. With a full calendar of events there has been an endless sense of activity and joy across the city. For us at Visit Mandurah, it has been particularly pleasing to witness events such as Crab Fest and the Giants of Mandurah drive economic results for the tourism industry.

