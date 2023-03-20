COMMENT: A phenomenal summer for tourism in Mandurah

Summer in Mandurah has been phenomenal. With a full calendar of events there has been an endless sense of activity and joy across the city. For us at Visit Mandurah, it has been particularly pleasing to witness events such as Crab Fest and the Giants of Mandurah drive economic results for the tourism industry.
What we know from experience is that unique events drive visitation. They give a destination competitive edge and help position a location in a unique way that can be leveraged by local tourism operators.
In the lead up to the launch of the Giants, and indeed the start of Crab Fest, we worked with Mandurah's tourism businesses to support them diversify products and service the influx of visitors.
As a result, unique Giants of Mandurah tours are proving popular and one-off cruises during Crab Fest wowed the crowds over the weekend.
Seeing these successes fuels our pursuit of attracting further unique events for Mandurah. Last week, we showcased Mandurah to representatives from Business Events Perth. This organisation helps bring business events to Western Australia and in hosting the team, we demonstrated the many reasons why Mandurah is a location of choice.
Following from this, we again hosted Business Events Perth alongside seven international conference organisers this week. Individuals in this group are seeking suitable conference and business event space and by actively showcasing Mandurah, we hope to secure events that will result in ongoing economy benefits for the industry.
In the last few months, we have also given numerous journalists and travel writers the opportunity to experience Mandurah's stunning natural beauty, outstanding experiences, and great foodie scene. As a result, we are securing major features in publications including Australian Traveller, Caravan World, and Traveller.
In April, we will be attending the Australian Tourism Conference - Australia's largest tourism trade event. I will be connecting with Australian tourism operators and international buyers from around the world to attract tourism opportunities for Mandurah.
In May, we will also be welcoming 50 individuals from Study Perth. In doing so, we will build their awareness of Mandurah and help them promote it to their members.
