Reigning West Australian Netball League premiers Western Roar flexed their muscles and showed why they will again be the team to beat in 2023 after a convincing 70-36 win over Peel Lightning at Mandurah Aquatic and Recreation Centre on Sunday.
The Roar gatecrashed the Lightning's first home game of the season, flying out to a 13-1 lead early in the first quarter as the home side struggled to keep pace with their opponent's slick passing and physical dominance.
The Lightning settled into the contest midway through the opening term when captain Bec Nitschke was switched from wing defence to centre, and Tamaii Zimmerman entered the game at goal attack, with the change prompting a more flowing style of netball.
The Roar, whose side boasted three West Coast Fever train-on players and a number of state representatives, held a 21-5 quarter-time lead thanks to the dominance of centre Zoe Cransberg, and attacking players Tess Gee-Cransberg and Emma Putt.
Peel held its own in the second and third terms as the Roar changed their team around, however errors and turnovers cost the Lightning throughout, as the visitors finished off with a dominant showing in the final stanza.
Some unnecessary time-wasting as the clock wound towards time saw Gee-Cransberg warned by the umpires for unsporting behaviour - not the first time she had employed such antics during the game - as Zimmerman's goal on the final buzzer ensured the Roar's winning margin wasn't to be double the Lightning's score.
Zimmerman was impressive at goal attack, scoring 13 goals, as was Cherie Miller off the bench, while Belinda Lowe and Megan Hooper tried their best against the Roar's dominant pairing of Putt and Gee-Cransberg, who scored 35 and 29 goals respectively, and Kasey Ridout and Myra Ugle each scored nine for the Lightning.
The Lightning take on the Comets this Sunday, March 26 at MARC from 2pm.
