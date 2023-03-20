Mandurah Mail
Home/News/Local News

Shire of Murray drive in movies back

Updated March 20 2023 - 1:37pm, first published 1:33pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Shire of Murray drive in movies back

After the success of its first drive-in movie event last year, the Shire of Murray has announced another one, this time in North Pinjarra on Friday, April 21.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Mandurah news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.