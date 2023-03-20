Shire of Murray drive in movies back

After the success of its first drive-in movie event last year, the Shire of Murray has announced another one, this time in North Pinjarra on Friday, April 21.
Top Gun: Maverick will be the film, which is an (M) rating, making it suitable for youths and adults over the age of 15. The film is being screened as part of WA Youth Week.
Screening at the North Pinjarra Recreation Precinct, tickets are $10 per car and registrations are essential. Popcorn and refreshments will be available for purchase with gates opening at 6.30pm before the film screens between 7.30pm and 9.45pm.
The event is a drug, alcohol, and smoke-free event, and the screening is supported by the Shire of Murray and Act Belong Commit
For more information, visit www.murray.wa.gov.au/MurrayDriveIn
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.