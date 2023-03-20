What's On in Mandurah and the Peel: National treasure has been entertaining for 35 years

Top Gun: Maverick Drive-In Movie
April 21
The Shire of Murray and Act Belong Commit are screening the popular Top Gun: Maverick film for WA Youth Week. The screening takes place at the North Pinjarra Recreation Precinct with tickets priced at $10 per car. Booking is essential and popcorn and refreshments will be available. Gates open at 6.30pm with the screening beginning at 7.30pm. More details at www.murray.wa.gov.au/MurrayDriveIn
ROCK BAND 1927
April 23
From the golden era for Australian rock bands, to reinvigorating fans today 1927 is a national treasure that has been entertaining audiences for 35 years. Having stood the test of time they've earned their place as icons of the Australian music scene. Known for hits such as 'That's When I Think of You', 'Compulsory Hero', 'To Love Me', 'Scars', and of course, 'If I Could', 1927 became overnight household names with their debut album 'ish' in 1988. Playing at Mandurah Performing Arts Centre.
The Groove Merchants: Tessie Overmyer Plays Thad
March 31
WAYJO recently launched its 2023 40th Birthday Season and the first performance takes place at the Fishtrap Theatre in the Mandurah Performing Arts Centre on Friday 31 March - The Groove Merchants: Tessie Overmyer Plays Thad. Tessie Overmyer one of Sydney's most exciting emerging jazz alto saxophonists and the WAYJO Wednesday Night Orchestra will play the music of seminal big band composer Thad Jones, in celebration of the 100th anniversary of his birth. In 2020 and 2021, Tessie was selected to play lead alto in the Australian National Youth Jazz Orchestra and plays lead alto with the Sydney Conservatorium Jazz Orchestra. Following the regional tour there is a performance at the Fishtrap Theatre in the Mandurah Performing Arts Centre on Friday 31 March. Tickets available at wayjo.com. VIDEO
Moscow Circus
April 6-23
This season the Great Moscow Circus comprises of superstar international acts from Armenia, Ukraine, Brazil, Columbia, Greece, New Zealand and Australia. The new 'Extreme' show features daredevil BMX and Pro Scooter Riders. The Armenian clown has been revered as "the funniest in the world" leaving audiences roaring in laughter. The Wheel of Death and electrifying high tricks on the trampoline heighten the extreme theme, leaving audiences gasping in shock. Location is Hall Park on the western foreshore in Mandurah.
Share your event
We'd love to hear from you.
Email editor@mandurahmail.com.au to be included in our What's On section.
Daniela has returned to her first love after a decade of working in local, state and federal governments, non-profits and the corporate world. She has a passion for injustice; to be a voice for those who don't have one; to hold power to account; and to bring readers the news without fear. She loves to explore new places and unfamiliar topics (both in her professional and private life) but her go-to loves are travel, health, social justice, foreign affairs and the outdoors. Email daniela.cooper@austcommunitymedia.com.au
