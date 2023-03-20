What's On in Mandurah and the Peel: National treasure has been entertaining for 35 years

WAYJO recently launched its 2023 40th Birthday Season and the first performance takes place at the Fishtrap Theatre in the Mandurah Performing Arts Centre on Friday 31 March - The Groove Merchants: Tessie Overmyer Plays Thad . Tessie Overmyer one of Sydney's most exciting emerging jazz alto saxophonists and the WAYJO Wednesday Night Orchestra will play the music of seminal big band composer Thad Jones, in celebration of the 100th anniversary of his birth. In 2020 and 2021, Tessie was selected to play lead alto in the Australian National Youth Jazz Orchestra and plays lead alto with the Sydney Conservatorium Jazz Orchestra. Following the regional tour there is a performance at the Fishtrap Theatre in the Mandurah Performing Arts Centre on Friday 31 March . Tickets available at wayjo.com. VIDEO