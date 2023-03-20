Mandurah Mail
Mandurah Crab Fest in pictures

Stuart Horton
Updated March 20 2023 - 1:43pm, first published 12:30pm
Thousands flock to Mandurah as Crab Fest returns with a bang | PHOTOS

Perfect weather greeted the thousands of visitors to Mandurah Crab Fest over the weekend, with the jam-packed schedule enjoyed by those who came out to take part in the return of the event following a three-year break.

