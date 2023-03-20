Thousands flock to Mandurah as Crab Fest returns with a bang | PHOTOS

Perfect weather greeted the thousands of visitors to Mandurah Crab Fest over the weekend, with the jam-packed schedule enjoyed by those who came out to take part in the return of the event following a three-year break.
The foreshore and waterfront spaces dished up a variety of events to deliver the true Mandurah experience, from live entertainment, cooking demonstrations, market stalls, sideshow alley and action sports.
Program highlights included headline act Vanessa Amorosi on stage on Sunday afternoon, as well as Gretta Ray and Electric Fields on Saturday, talented local acts, chefs Paul West and Fast Ed Halmagyi cooking up a storm, a popular dedicated children's area, the Mandurah Mazda Action Sports Games, and the smorgasbord of food and drinks with close to 50 vendors.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.