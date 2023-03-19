Cameo Rascale wows Mandurah audience with 'Cirque Nouvelle'| PHOTOS

There was a rumble of excitement in the air as the packed Mandurah Performing Arts Centre auditorium awaited lights up on Cameo Rascale's show Cirque Nouvelle.
Originating as a family circus act, Cameo Rascale performed together for more than ten years, making it into Australia's Got Talent in 2009.
When the family retired, their son James Capener continued the legacy with his wife Rebecca.
Cirque Nouvelle promised death-defying stunts, high-energy performances and entertainment - and it delivered.
The show follows the ringmaster (Steve Capener), who is set in his ways about circus performances continuing the old-fashioned way, with the rest of the cast convincing him something fresh and exciting is better.
Steve Capener masters both humour and athleticism, with his comedic timing unmatched.
James and Rebecca Capener are a dynamic duo, with juggling, dancing and acrobatics which left the audience roaring with applause.
Simon Crawley had the crowd hanging on his every move as he tackled 'the circle of death', and balancing acts which elicited gasps and cheers.
Aerialist and contortionist Samantha Smith twisted herself into impossible shapes as the room watched on in awe.
The Mandurah performance's special guest was Aerialist Sarah Borlase, whose silks routine threatened to steal the entire show.
Both adults and children alike were amazed as they watched each routine, with a crowd favourite being the unicycle scene which included witty father-and-son banter between Steve and James.
Cirque Nouvelle was an epic night out that, if the applause was anything to go by, the Peel audience loved.
Samantha Ferguson is a journalist at the Mandurah Mail. She is an entertainment, sport, crime, community and education journalist with a special interest in investigative pieces and human interest stories.
