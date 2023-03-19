Mandurah Mail
Home/Life & Style/Celebrity

Cameo Rascale wows Mandurah audience with 'Cirque Nouvelle'| PHOTOS

Samantha Ferguson
By Samantha Ferguson
Updated March 19 2023 - 10:34pm, first published 10:23pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

There was a rumble of excitement in the air as the packed Mandurah Performing Arts Centre auditorium awaited lights up on Cameo Rascale's show Cirque Nouvelle.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Samantha Ferguson

Samantha Ferguson

Journalist

Samantha Ferguson is a journalist at the Mandurah Mail. She is an entertainment, sport, crime, community and education journalist with a special interest in investigative pieces and human interest stories.

Local News

Get the latest Mandurah news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.