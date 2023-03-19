Police investigate Myalup hit-and-run which rolled campervan

Police are investigating a hit and run on Forrest Highway which caused a campervan to roll.
Around 10.55am today. near Riverdale Road in Myalup, a white Holden Commodore was travelling at speed on the highway when it came into contact with a campervan towing a caravan.
The impact caused the campervan to roll while the Commodore continued travelling northbound.
The occupants of the campervan were not seriously injured.
Police are now calling for anyone who was in the area between 10:40am and 11am who may have seen a white Holden Commodore, or noted the registration number of a white Holden Commodore, to contact police.
Anyone with information, CCTV or dashcam footage of the area at the time of the crash is asked to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or report online via crimestopperswa.com.au.
