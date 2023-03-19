Mandurah Mail
Police investigate Myalup hit-and-run which rolled campervan

Updated March 19 2023 - 5:04pm, first published 4:55pm
Police are investigating a hit-and-run in Myalup which caused a campervan to roll. Picture from files.

Police are investigating a hit and run on Forrest Highway which caused a campervan to roll.

