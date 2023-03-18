Elderly man seriously injured after Dudley Park home invasion

An elderly man has been left seriously injured after he awoke to find people burgling his Dudley Park home.
Between 2-3am this morning, the victim - a man in his 80s - woke to unknown offenders searching through various rooms in his Denham Street home.
After getting out of bed to investigate, the victim was hit in the back of the head, causing him to lose consciousness.
When he regained consciousness some time later, he found his home had been ransacked.
The victim was taken to hospital where he remains in a serious but stable condition.
Anyone with information, CCTV or dashcam footage of the area at the time of the incident, is asked to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or report the information online at www.crimestopperswa.com.au.
Callers may remain anonymous if they wish.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.