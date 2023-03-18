Mandurah Mail
Home/News/Court and Crime

Elderly man seriously injured after Dudley Park home invasion

Updated March 18 2023 - 9:51pm, first published 9:40pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Police are investigating a Dudley Park home burglary which left an elderly man seriously injured. Picture from files.

An elderly man has been left seriously injured after he awoke to find people burgling his Dudley Park home.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Mandurah news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.