Mandurah's showpiece event Crab Fest returns after a three-year hiatus

Updated March 17 2023 - 7:56pm, first published 7:46pm
Mandurah Crab Fest returns tomorrow and Sunday. Picture supplied.

A jam-packed weekend of food, entertainment, action sports, family fun and fireworks is finally here with Mandurah Crab Fest taking place this Saturday and Sunday.

