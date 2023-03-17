A jam-packed weekend of food, entertainment, action sports, family fun and fireworks is finally here with Mandurah Crab Fest taking place this Saturday and Sunday.
After a three-year break, the Mandurah event is back on the city's foreshore and waterfront spaces, dishing up a varied program for everyone to immerse themselves in a true Mandurah experience.
Mayor Rhys Williams said Mandurah is pumped to have its signature event back for 2023.
"Mandurah's City Centre, marina and foreshores are buzzing this week as we put the finishing touches on preparing for an epic weekend of fun, food and festivities," Mr Williams said.
"We're busy making the final arrangements throughout the festival footprint, ready to welcome visitors back to Crab Fest with a bang!
"Crab Fest is a significant and iconic part of the Mandurah story and it is an important economic driver for our city, providing a major injection into the local community. We are thrilled to have the event return this year.
"Mandurah has been a hive of activity over the past 12 months, with the completion of our waterfront redevelopment, being crowned WA's Top Tourism Town, and huge visitor numbers for the Giants of Mandurah.
"There's no better time to welcome back Crab Fest, and the excitement is certainly building."
Program highlights include headline acts Vanessa Amorosi, Gretta Ray and Electric Fields - plus talented local acts - on the Seaside Estate Music Stage, talented chefs Paul West and Fast Ed Halmagyi cooking up a storm, a dedicated children's area, all the thrills and spills of the Mandurah Mazda Action Sports Games, and a smorgasbord of food and drinks with close to 50 vendors.
The Taste of the State area will serve up a variety of fresh food from local kitchens, and pop-up licensed bars will provide the perfect spot to stop for refreshments.
A number of local restaurants and businesses are also bringing out their best for Crab Fest weekend, hosting other culinary events and activities for a taste of Mandurah.
The 2023 Crab Fest footprint will stretch from the City Centre and along Mandurah's Eastern and Western Foreshores, Mandjar Square and over to Mandurah Ocean Marina.
Mandurah Crab Fest is delivered by the City of Mandurah and supported by the State Government through Tourism WA's Regional Events Program.
