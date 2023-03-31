Youth in Mandurah in need of help with their mental health and wellbeing now have a new centre to visit after headspace Mandurah moved into a new, purpose-built centre on Friday, March 17.
Centrally located on Mandurah Terrace, the new centre is close to several local schools and activities for young people.
The lead agency for headspace Mandurah, 360 Health + Community, has been responsible for the running of services in the area since 2018, and co-chief executive officers Deborah Roberts and Darren Sumner said the new centre plays an essential role in keeping young people in the community safe and well.
"Our highly experienced clinicians provide much needed support to assist young people to overcome the challenges that they are facing," Mr Sumner said.
"As the lead agency for headspace Mandurah, we are very proud to be able to open this new centre where our clients can safely access the support they need to improve their mental wellbeing."
"We are extremely proud of the results that our headspace team has been able to achieve over the past five years - like the continuity of service that we provided during the COVID-19 pandemic, a time when our young people struggled the most with feelings of loneliness, isolation and uncertainty," Ms Roberts said.
WA Primary Health Alliance executive general manager of commissioned services Mark Cockayne praised headspace Mandurah for establishing itself as a safe, inclusive, and welcoming place for young people to go when they need support.
"The move provided a great opportunity for the headspace Youth Reference Group, young people's families, and the wider community to have input on what is important for them in the development of the stand-alone premises," he said.
Headspace chief executive Jason Trethowan said two in five young people experienced mental ill-health and that it had never been more important for young people to access the services they need.
"The new-look headspace Mandurah is ready to support even more young people in regional WA to live happy, healthy lives," Mr Trethowan said.
"Young people are resilient, and with support can and do weather tough times to get back on track."
Headspace Mandurah provides a full range of headspace services including mental health, physical and sexual health, work and study support and alcohol and other drug services.
The centre is staffed by a passionate and dynamic team of clinicians led by a highly-experienced manager, with administators, educators, engagement officers, graduates and consortium partners.
Working on split rotas, the team ensures clients and colleagues are safe and healthy while still providing essential services to young people.
"Our headspace team is committed to creating better outcomes and futures for the young people they interact with in Mandurah," Mr Sumner said.
Young people aged 12 to 25, and their families and friends, can contact headspace Mandurah directly by calling 9544 5900.
They can also be referred by their GP or a mental health professional.
Headspace Mandurah is located at 10c/327 Mandurah Terrace.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.