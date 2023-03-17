Member for Canning Andrew Hastie has welcomed Australia's trilateral deal with the United States and United Kingdom to acquire a new fleet of up to eight nuclear-powered submarines.
Mr Hastie said the developments regarding the acquisition of Australia's first submarines under the AUKUS deal was an endorsement of the previous Federal government's decision to pursue the deal and would bring welcome economic news to the Peel region.
"The preparation for the arrival of US and UK nuclear submarines in 2027 will result in the investment of billions into HMAS Stirling, and an immediate boost to the Peel region's economy," he said.
"The job opportunities from AUKUS will be a huge lift to Mandurah and the Peel region. This is great news for the many people in our community who have to travel and work away from home for extended periods, especially those in FIFO industries, as these jobs will be closer to home."
He also noted the development of AUKUS would provide more job opportunities for young people, including those seeking apprenticeships, interested in joining the Navy, or interested in working in the fields of advanced technology.
"For those focused on a career in nuclear science, one of the most important and exciting industries in the world, there will be plenty of job prospects to explore," Mr Hastie said.
"This is big news for everyone in the Peel region."
The submarine deal was confirmed on Tuesday when Prime Minister Anthony Albanese met with US President Joe Biden and UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak in San Diego.
Under the deal, Australia will purchase three Virginia-class submarines - a class of nuclear-powered cruise missile fast-attack submarine - with an option to buy two more to replace existing Collins-class submarines when they are retired.
Australian military personnel will work with the US and UK navies and both countries will share plans so Australia can eventually build the submarines here.
Then, from 2027 the two navies plan to rotate their own nuclear-powered subs through HMAS Stirling to help train Australian personnel.
The deal is forecast to create up to 20,000 jobs and cost up to $368 billion by the mid-2050s.
The concept of AUKUS was first conceived by then-Prime Minister Scott Morrison in 2019, with the development process commencing in 2020.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.