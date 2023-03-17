Mandurah Mail
Deal with US and UK to acquire nuclear-powered submarines will create jobs in Mandurah and Peel says Canning MP

Stuart Horton
Stuart Horton
Updated March 17 2023 - 6:06pm, first published 6:00pm
Some 20,000 jobs will be created to support the nuclear-powered submarines under the AUKUS deal. (AP PHOTO)

Member for Canning Andrew Hastie has welcomed Australia's trilateral deal with the United States and United Kingdom to acquire a new fleet of up to eight nuclear-powered submarines.

