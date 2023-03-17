Mandurah Mail
Home/News/Local News

Volunteers invaluable to Silverchain, who need more people in Mandurah and Rockingham areas

Updated March 17 2023 - 5:40pm, first published 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Silverchain palliative care client Leo Cleghorn and volunteer Lyn Clements. Picture supplied.

Silverchain is putting out a call for volunteers in the Peel region to step forward and assist them with supporting palliative care clients.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Mandurah news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.