Silverchain is putting out a call for volunteers in the Peel region to step forward and assist them with supporting palliative care clients.
Silverchain Palliative Care Clinical Nurse Manager Susie Vojkovic said the work of volunteers was invaluable to the organisation, and just a few hours a week could make a positive difference for clients and their carers and was a great way to contribute to the local community.
"It's about spending a bit of time with someone and enjoying each other's company, whether it's having a chat or a cup of tea, sharing a TV show or reading the paper together," Ms Vojkovic said.
"Volunteers supporting palliative care clients also make a huge difference for family members and other carers as it gives them a well-deserved break and the opportunity to take care of themselves."
One of Silverchain's most treasured hospice volunteers is Lyn Clements, who loves to catch up with Baldivis resident and Silverchain client Leo Cleghorn.
Eighty-eight-year-old Leo is living with cancer and is fortunate to have the care of his daughter and son-in-law at home, however they aren't always around to assist during the day because of work and other family commitments.
Ms Clements said caring full-time for someone could be challenging because of other responsibilities, and that's where she and other volunteers could step in to make a difference.
"My job is to concentrate not only on the client, but also the carer, to give them respite," she said.
"Often it can be sitting with the client, driving them to medical appointments, or in Leo's case, providing companionship, which we really enjoy."
A volunteer for two years, Ms Clements had just retired from her job in aged care when she transitioned to volunteering for Silverchain.
"It brings me great joy - you get more out of it than you put into it," she said.
"I have such lovely clients with beautiful families; they are just gorgeous. I have to do something with my time, and I feel it's important to give back."
Mr Cleghorn said he looked forward to his regular catchups from Ms Clements, who started visiting him last year.
He said he enjoyed telling her tales about his life in which he grew up in country New South Wales before living in Papua New Guinea, then settling in Western Australia's north before moving to Baldivis.
"It's wonderful that I have somebody to talk to or even just watch TV with. We get on so well together - she lifts my day," Mr Cleghorn said.
Silverchain's palliative care service has been operating for 40 years and is accessed by 3,500 West Australians every year, and the palliative care team includes registered and enrolled nurses, doctors, spiritual care workers, social workers, care aides, volunteer coordinators and volunteers.
For more information about becoming a Silverchain volunteer, email volunteer@silverchain.org.au or call Jane Boys on 0408 919 352 or Julie Lomas on 0456 261 223.
