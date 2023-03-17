Mandurah Mail
Man pleads guilty to possessing child exploitation material

By Newsroom
Updated March 22 2023 - 3:19pm, first published March 17 2023 - 3:17pm
Malcolm Laurie pleaded guilty to possessing child exploitation material. Picture from files.

A Mandurah man has pleaded guilty to one charge relating to the possession of child exploitation material before Mandurah Magistrates Court.

