Man pleads guilty to possessing child exploitation material

A Mandurah man has pleaded guilty to one charge relating to the possession of child exploitation material before Mandurah Magistrates Court.
On May 17, Malcolm Laurie appeared before Magistrate Vivien Edwards represented by defence lawyer Neville Barber as the charge was read.
The court heard that on February 2, 2023, in Coodanup, Laurie was found in possession of child exploitation material, namely pictures and videos of a child under the age of 16.
After Laurie entered his guilty plea, Magistrate Edwards told the court she was ordering both a psychological report and pre-sentence report.
The Magistrate then proceeded to commit the case to the Perth District Court where he will face sentencing.
His bail was extended.
Laurie is next expected to appear for a sentence mention hearing at Perth District Court on May 12.
