Peel Lightning head coach Tracey Boreham wants her team to lose its 'new kids on the block' tag and to show the West Australian Netball League how fierce and competitive they can be on and off the court in 2023.
The new WANL season tipped off for the Lightning last Friday night, with the Peel side going down to Rangers 52-39 at Gold Netball Centre.
After being down by just two goals at quarter time, Rangers made the Lightning pay for a slow start to the second term while key players, including centre Hannah Foley and goal shooter Kasey Ridout, were on the bench.
The Lightning matched their opponents after half-time but couldn't reel them in, and despite the 13-goal defeat Boreham is confident the team won't have a repeat of last season's one win from 14 games and believes the side will be in the mix for finals contention in 2023.
Boreham believes the club has positioned itself not only as one that can attract the best players from across the metropolitan region, but one that is also committed to nurturing its emerging local talent.
"We have recruited well and consolidated our roster for this season," she said.
"There are no boundaries or regions in WANL, so clubs can recruit players from anywhere. We have been able to attract players of high quality who want to be part of the culture we are building here for Peel.
"We're turning the tide and becoming a club players want to play for and making ourselves a club of choice.
"We want to lose the tag of 'new kids on the block' and prove we can be fierce and competitive on the court."
Boreham said players including defensive "twin towers" Belinda Lowe and Megan Hooper, and captain Bec Nitschke were pivotal to the team's success, not only for their on-court ability but also their leadership qualities around the playing group.
"Belinda and Megan are special players. They're both quite tall defenders with big wingspans and vertical leaps who are good at swatting the ball away. That and their ability to read the play just make them phenomenal," she said.
"Bec is invaluable for the way she is able to motivate and pump up the group, her ability to communicate and her strong interpersonal skills. Being a good player is important but it's not always about skills, what players bring on the sidelines is just as valuable."
Sunday's game against reigning champions Western Roar will be a massive test, Boreham said, however she was pleased with where he team was at, even following their opening round defeat.
"To be within 13 goals (of Rangers) was a huge win for us, I think. Six of those goals were scored at the start of the second quarter when we had players off," she said.
"I envisage from what I've seen that we'll be contesting for finals. That's where I want us to be at the end of the season.
"We also want to promote netball in the region and connect with young girls and boys, to be visible so the region's local talent knows what's available to them, what they can go on to and see who they can be."
Peel Lightning takes on Western Roar at Mandurah Aquatic and Recreation Centre on Sunday, March 19 at 2.30pm.
