Unlicensed firearms, meth and MDMA allegedly found after Port Kennedy home raid

Updated March 16 2023 - 12:50pm, first published 12:34pm
Police allegedly found unlicensed firearms, ammunition and illegal drugs at a Port Kennedy home yesterday. Picture by WAPOL.

Police have charged a Port Kennedy man and woman after unlicensed firearms, several illegal drugs and ammunition were allegedly found in their home.

