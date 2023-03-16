Unlicensed firearms, meth and MDMA allegedly found after Port Kennedy home raid

Police have charged a Port Kennedy man and woman after unlicensed firearms, several illegal drugs and ammunition were allegedly found in their home.
On Wednesday, March 15, detectives executed a search warrant on a residence located on Montebourg Meander in Port Kennedy.
It will be alleged during the search police located and seized four unlicensed firearms, more than 170 shotgun rounds and ammunition, five gel blasters, an extendable baton, a laser pointer, 20.65g of methylamphetamine, 5g of Cannabis, 3g of MDMA, two LSD tabs, approximately 15 smoking implements and a significant amount of brand-new Ryobi tools and jewellery.
A 33-year-old man was charged with 23 charges relating to unlicensed firearms, unlicensed ammunition and drug possession.
A 31-year-old woman was charged with three charges relating to possessing an unlicensed firearm, cannabis and a prohibited drug implement.
The man is due to appear before Rockingham Magistrates Court today and the woman will appear at a later date.
