House of the Week | Luxurious penthouse

BED 4 | BATH 3 | CAR 3
Less than an hour away from the city sits 506m2 of private panorama atop the highly regarded and sought after Seapoint Building. This holiday haven is magnificently designed by Mirvac Fini and is an absolute entertainer's dream.
There's a choice of three separate outdoor living areas, each boasting the most breathtaking views.
The entire apartment spans over two luxurious levels and is finished to exceptional standards with neutral modern decor, sheers and curtains, granite benchtops and much more.
The well-appointed kitchen comes complete with waterfall stone benchtops, extensive cupboards, built in Gaggenau microwave, double wall ovens and rangehood, integrated dishwasher and double door fridge/freezer and wine fridge. The complex has fantastic facilities including access to the 25m lap pool, heated spa, sauna, and gym.
Take a short stroll in any direction from this location to numerous cafes, bars, cinemas, performing arts centres, boat moorings, fishing, crabbing and swimming spots.
There is a large mooring jetty out front where a boat can be left while in full view of the apartment. There are no restrictions by mast or boat size as the apartment is ocean side of the traffic bridges
Phoebe has worked as the commissioning editor of a book publishing house, film and television reviewer, and bookseller. When she's not writing, she's complaining about not having enough time to read every book in the world.
