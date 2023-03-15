Mandurah Mail
Items signed by Everton, Manchester City and Perth Glory up for grabs at Mick Lyons Benefit Night

Stuart Horton
Updated March 15 2023 - 6:07pm, first published 5:00pm
Citrus Marketing & Promotions' Jon Ring and Les Rimmer with Tree of Life Cafe chef Dave Hills, who is providing food for the event, with some of the signed items to be auctioned off including Everton and England goalkeeper Jordan Pickford's signed shirt and gloves, and a signed Alex Iwobi shirt. Picture by Stuart Horton.

An England goalkeeper's gloves, signed Everton shirts, signed boots and a Perth Glory ball are just some of the items that will be auctioned off at Friday night's Mick Lyons Benefit Night and Gala Dinner.

