An England goalkeeper's gloves, signed Everton shirts, signed boots and a Perth Glory ball are just some of the items that will be auctioned off at Friday night's Mick Lyons Benefit Night and Gala Dinner.
The event is being held at Mandurah City FC's Peelwood Reserve headquarters to raise funds for Lyons and his family to help assist them following his dementia diagnosis last year, including proceeds from ticket sales and auction items.
Among the items to go under the hammer are a pair of England No.1 goalkeeper Jordan Pickford's used gloves, a signed Pickford goalkeeper's shirt, a signed Alex Iwobi Everton shirt, Everton shirts signed skipper Seamus Coleman, Dwight McNeill and Ben Godfrey, and a shirt signed by the entire squad.
Lyons played nearly 500 games for, and captained, Everton across his 20-year professional career.
There will also be a shirt signed by the squad of Premier League champions Manchester City, a shirt signed by the squad of another of Lyons' former clubs Sheffield Wednesday, a pair of boots signed by ex-Everton, Chelsea and England midfielder Ross Barkley, plus a signed Perth Glory shirt and ball.
There will be two live auctions on the night, with the remainder of the items available to be bid on in a silent auction.
The items have been collected by event organisers Jon, Les and Tony from Citrus Marketing & Promotions in cooperation with representatives from the clubs.
You can also bid on the items online here.
