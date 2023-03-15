Halls Head awaits finals adversary

Halls Head are through to the Wyllie Cup final after a convincing victory over Shoalwater Bay, who must now overcome White Knights Baldivis to book a spot in the season's showpiece game in two weeks.
Despite being dismissed for what looked at first glance to be a low total of 132, Halls Head hit back with the ball with some ferocity, taking just 23 overs to roll the Seals for 70.
James Rudge top scored for Halls Head, who won the toss and elected to bat at Peelwood Reserve, with his 38 from 61 deliveries proving to be the top score.
He was supported by Tim Miles and Josh Rudge, who each scored 23, and Jack Manuel who scored 20, but after the top four no Halls Head batter was able to reach double figures as they were picked off at regular intervals for the Shoalwater bowlers.
Charles Kunje was the destroy for the Seals, removing James Rudge, Jarod Little, Chris Phelps and Blake Allen on his way to figures of 4/12 from 7.3 overs, while Matt Skelton and Jackson Ward each took two wickets, finishing with 2/19 and 2/36 respectively.
Shoalwaters chase never got going as Dale Norman (1) and Riley Ward (5) departed before the score had hit double figures, and despite a resilient 23 from Bradley Ranford and 13 from Kunje, there was little to celebrate for the Seals.
Phelps took 3/10 from just 3 overs, with opening bowler Scott Martin also claiming three with 3/28, while James Rudge (2/22) and Mitchell Felton (2/10) also chipped in with wickets.
Halls Head progresses to the March 25 final, where they will be joined by the winner of this weekendd's Shoalwater and Baldivs match after the White Knights defeated Warnbro by 41 runs in another low-scoring affair.
Warnbro won the toss and invited the Knighters to have a bat, a decision they would regret as the Baldivis side made 138 thanks in large part to Brad Williams' 55.
Despite being skittled inside 40 overs, Baldivis inflicted their own pain with the ball on the Swans as Pete Russell (3/20), Stefan Botha (2/18), Braydon Haskell (2/10) and Ben Merrifield (2/17) bowled the Knights to victory.
