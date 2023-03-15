Mandurah Mail

Halls Head awaits finals adversary

Stuart Horton
Stuart Horton
Updated March 15 2023 - 4:52pm, first published 4:14pm
Halls Head are through to the Wyllie Cup final after a convincing victory over Shoalwater Bay, who must now overcome White Knights Baldivis to book a spot in the season's showpiece game in two weeks.

